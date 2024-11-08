Tim Walz's daughter sighs ‘This country does not deserve Kamala Harris’

Hope Walz, the daughter of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, expressed her frustration and disappointment following her father and Kamala Harris’s loss in the recent presidential election. After her father's election loss, Hope Walz took to TikTok to voice her disappointment, especially regarding the treatment of Kamala Harris.

Taking to TikTok on Thursday, the 23-year-old shared her “initial post-election thoughts.” She was seen eating “SpongeBob mac and cheese” in the video and watching the Netflix show Outer Banks. “I’ve officially reached the point of anger, and I’m not an angry person, so I’m just trying to channel it,” she explained to her followers.

“This country does not deserve Kamala Harris,” she said, adding, “That woman should go live her best life wherever she wants, doing whatever she wants because we don’t deserve her at this point.”

“The only people who delivered this election were Black women, and we failed them,” she remarked, acknowledging their role while urging Democrats to “do whatever we can to support them and our people through these next four years” under the Trump 2.0.

Hope Walz's response to Trump and JD Vance's win

She went on to criticize Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, who had debated her father in New York just weeks before the election. “These people have to live in their own skin, as in JD Vance and Donald Trump have to be JD Vance and Donald Trump, and that is not a punishment I’d wish upon anybody but those two individuals,” she explained.

“I’m just really grateful I am who I am, and I’m on the side of love and hope and joy and progress.”

Acknowledging the heartbreak of the loss, “I’m giving myself the week to be sad and to mourn what could’ve been, what should’ve been,” she shared. “But that’s not where we are, and that’s not reality… then the work starts. We got this, America. Going to be OK.”

Hope also posted a photo on Instagram showing her father, Governor Walz, relaxing at home with their cat, “Honey,” captioning it, “The Earth keeps spinning, and we live to fight another day.”

And then, in a follow-up TikTok video, she reassured her followers about her dad’s post-election resilience. “Our dad is doing amazing,” she said, describing, “He is ready to continue the fight here in Minnesota because it is going to be a safe place for every person.”