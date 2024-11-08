Donald Trump’s strong aversion to Prince Harry has reportedly created complications for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leading them to make substantial financial moves to secure a backup residence. “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable,” Trump told the Daily Express earlier. Prince Harry and Meghan have purchased a property in Portugal as a contingency plan against potential complications from Donald Trump, who has publicly criticized Harry's departure from royalty and questioned his U.S. visa status following Harry's drug use revelations in his memoir.(AP)

Prince Harry, who has expressed interest in becoming a US citizen, is concerned that Trump, who may return to office, could potentially interfere with his citizenship application, per Radar Online.

So, for doomsday, Harry and Meghan Markle recently purchased a property in Portugal as a contingency plan, according to Daily Mail.

The Sussexes' Portugal home

Harry and Meghan’s newly acquired property in Portugal is located near CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club on the country’s west coast. The area, home to roughly 300 high-end properties, is close to the residence of Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The Sussexes reportedly visited Costa Terra last year, where they met with Eugenie and her family. The club, situated in Melides south of Lisbon, is a discreet, scenic retreat owned by a company associated with George Clooney’s business partner, Mike Meldman.

“The wheels could really come off for Harry and Meghan if Trump decides to get involved with his citizenship so that's why they have purchased overseas,” an insider told Daily Mail. “They needed a plan b.”

Speaking at a political conference in February, Trump criticized the Biden administration, stating that they had been “too gracious” to Harry since his move to the United States in 2020. “He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump hinted.

Trump has also weighed in on Harry's US visa status, which faced scrutiny after Harry disclosed in his memoir 2023 Spare that he experimented with drugs, including cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms, as a teenager.

This admission led the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation to question the terms of Harry’s US entry. However, earlier this year, a judge ruled that Harry’s visa application should remain confidential, citing that the public “does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records.”

Greg Swenson, Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK, also criticized Harry’s decision to reveal details of his past drug use, calling him “stupid” for including the information in his memoir.