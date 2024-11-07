Donald Trump 2.0 likely to impact where ‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live’

After Donald Trump secured his mandate for the second term, many royal experts speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could now face a more complicated chapter in their lives in California. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face uncertainty in California after Trump's potential re-election. (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS, photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Trump, during his campaign, addressed Prince Harry’s admitted drug use in his memoir, Spare, and threatened he would not extend any leniency if the Duke had misrepresented his history in his residency application.

When Daily Express asked if he would take action regarding Prince Harry’s visa status, Trump responded, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.” Trump has hinted that he could deport the Duke if he believes there’s any basis to doubt Harry’s immigration honesty.

Speaking with Nigel Farage on GB News, Trump emphasized the possibility of action, “No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action.” When Farage pressed if that could mean Harry might have to leave the US, Trump added, “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”

Trump has no headache to ‘take action’ against Sussexes

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told Slingo, “I don’t think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live. I don’t see them suddenly deciding to leave the country; it will be down to personal reasons if they do.”

“It’s already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that’s personal reasons and not political reasons. I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family.”

Several reports indicate that Prince Harry and Meghan are cautious about the potential impact of another Trump presidency. An anonymous insider told Daily Express UK, “The Sussexes are worried sick over the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again — and making good on his vow to kick Prince Harry out of America.”

“They're putting together a contingency plan that would see them flee the country with their children [Archie and Lilibet] if Trump does return to office.”

Notably, a conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, previously filed a lawsuit seeking disclosure of Harry’s immigration records, but a US Judge dismissed the notion.