Americans won't like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix projects may face challenges unless they shift away from their focus on the royal family, according to royal expert Phil Dampier. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming polo and cooking shows may lack appeal compared to socially impactful documentaries from other royals. Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive, Dampier commented on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new documentary topics, which include a series on polo and a cooking show. “Making documentaries has never really gone well for the royals, particularly Prince Edward, when he started making lots of documentaries about his own family. That ended in disaster,” Dampier told The Sun.

“Harry... needs to rein back, and hopefully we’re not going to get any more slagging off the royal family in his documentaries, and he moves into other things.”

Just months back in September, Netflix announced that Harry’s upcoming polo docuseries will “follow elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport”

However, Dampier mentioned, “The Polo one, I don’t think it’s gone down that well.”

“Everybody’s apparently [unhappy] because there’s hardly anything of the prince in it,” Dampier noted.

Meghan's cooking show coming soon

The Duchess' cooking show is reportedly in post-production, though a release date hasn’t been set. It will be her second major project with Netflix, following her 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries, which provided a behind-the-scenes look at their lives. The new show is expected to feature Meghan “knocking up some of her favourite pasta dishes… and pouring out some of her favourite red wine, and this, that and the other,” Dampier added.

The Sun’s other Royal editor, Matt Wilkinson, pointed out, “Showing off this wonderful lifestyle you have in California, cooking and going to polo events, compared to two hard-working royals meeting survivors of domestic violence and meeting people… living on the street… the contrast is stark.”

Dampier echoed this sentiment, saying, “The contrast is they’re coming across as they’re trying to make money out of it and instead of doing good deeds, but that’s where we are, isn’t it, unfortunately.”