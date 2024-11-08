Shocking picture shows Sunita Williams’ weight loss: Here’s what she can eat in space

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has been stuck in space for months after she left Earth onboard the Boeing Starliner for a eight-day trip in June. Now, NASA estimates Williams and her fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore may not be able to return till February 2025. Shocking images showing a hollow-cheeked Sunita Williams have surfaced from onboard the International Space Station (ISS).(X/@thinking_panda)

Amid growing concern about the astronauts' health, shocking images showing a hollow-cheeked Williams have surfaced from onboard the International Space Station (ISS). The astronaut is facing a health crisis after a prolonged stay after her Starliner spacecraft malfunctioned.

The images have raised fears about significant weight loss and potential nutritional deficiencies which are a common problem that astronauts face when in space for long periods. Doctors have said the pictures are worrying, adding that the "natural stresses of living at a very high altitude" are getting to the astronauts' bodies.

(Also read: NASA’s Sunita Williams’ health deteriorates; doctors concerned amid mysterious crew hospitalisation)

Questions have also been raised on whether the astronaut is running out of food to eat before her expected return in February 2025. NASA had clarified in August that the ISS has sufficient provisions to support the crew. "The space station is well-stocked with everything the crew needs, including food, water, clothing and oxygen. Two spacecrafts carrying 8,200 pounds of food, fuel, supplies and three tons of cargo arrived at the ISS recently," NASA said.

What can Sunita Williams eat?

Since zero-gravity functions in a completely different way, the type of food that can be consumed by astronauts is modified. According to NASA, there are different categories of space food that astronauts can eat during their stay in space.

Most common is dehydrated food. As per NASA, water is removed from rehydratable foods to make them easier to store. These can rehydrated to be consumed by astronauts when in space.

Next is thermostabilised food like fruits and fish in cans and puddings which can be kept at room temperature. Other foods like dried peaches, pears, apricots, and meat can be eaten without any preparation while nuts, granola bars, and cookies are completely ready to eat.

There is also frozen food like quiches, casseroles, and chicken pot pie. In the viral picture, Williams was seen enjoying a pizza which was most likely frozen.