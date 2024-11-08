Menu Explore
FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump

AP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Nov 08, 2024 11:19 PM IST

The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill President-elect Trump before this week's presidential election.

The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill President-elect Donald Trump before this week's presidential election.

Shakeri told the FBI he didn't plan to propose a plan to murder Trump within the seven days the official had requested, according to the complaint.(REUTERS)
Shakeri told the FBI he didn't plan to propose a plan to murder Trump within the seven days the official had requested, according to the complaint.(REUTERS)

A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan alleges that an unnamed official in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard instructed a contact this past September to put together a plan to surveil and ultimately kill Trump.

If the man, identified as Farjad Shakeri, was unable to create a plan by then, the complaint said, the official told him Iran would pause its plan until after the presidential election because the official believed Trump would lose and it would be easier to assassinate him then, the complaint said.

Shakeri told the FBI he didn't plan to propose a plan to murder Trump within the seven days the official had requested, according to the complaint.

The plot, with the charges unsealed just days after Trump's defeat of Democrat Kamala Harris, reflects what federal officials have described as ongoing efforts by Iran to target US government officials, including Trump, on US soil. (AP) GRS GRS

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
