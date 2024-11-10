Kamala Harris's stepdaughter reacts to mental breakdown reports after 'Momala's' election loss

Kamala Harris's stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, who earlier grabbed headlines with a sharp remark aimed at Trump’s running mate JD Vance over his controversial "childless cat lady" comment, took to social media to address health rumours following her stepmother’s election loss. In 2013, Kamala Harris got married to Douglas Emhoff, who has two children from his previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff -- Cole and Ella.( DOUGLAS EMHOF/INSTAGRAM)

The almost stepdaughter was seen visibly emotional during Vice President Harris’ concession speech at Howard University on Wednesday, after President-elect Trump won by nearly 4 million votes, leaving Emhoff's “Momala” with a big defeat despite a strong start.

Kamala Harris's stepdaughter reacts to mental breakdown reports

“There’s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true,” Emhoff wrote in an Instagram post after a video of her went viral, showing her having an emotional meltdown. She continued, “Also, f–k you if you’re out there spreading that. There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying. Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry.”

Also read: Trump shockingly removes two key MAGA figures from new cabinet: ‘I won’t invite…’

Emhoff emphasised the importance of expressing emotions and shared that she had been spending time playing fetch with her dog, Jerry, since the election. Open about her mental health, Emhoff also acknowledged the collective sadness and stress many are experiencing after the loss. “I’ve struggled with my mental health my whole life and I’m not ashamed of it,” she added, noting all she had done since Election Day was play fetch with her dog Jerry.

Ella Emhoff, daughter of Doug Emhoff and his first wife, film producer Kerstin Mackin, has been a vocal figure on social media for some time. In July, she clapped back at JD Vance with a sharp response, writing, “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?” referring to her brother.

Ella Emhoff opens up about health struggles

Ella Emhoff, the 25-year-old fashion student at Parsons and daughter of Doug Emhoff, back in August opened up about her ongoing health challenges. Emhoff, who was born with a tethered spine, a neurological condition that affects the spinal cord, shared details of her journey on Instagram.

She revealed that her condition led her to spend much of her adolescence in and out of doctors' offices and physical therapy. “I had lower back surgery, grew several inches, and now live with chronic pain,” she wrote in a post, accompanied by a photo.

Also read: Chef Vikas Khanna reveals how New York is treating his Indian eatery 8 months in: ‘To be sold out in…’

“Behind every piece is a pain management device hard at work,” she said, adding, “I have bad chronic back pain and have for most of my life. My chronic pain people, what are we using to feel comf?”

Emhoff shared a link to a "Big Pain Management List" — a collection of strategies ranging from therapy and exercise to lifestyle changes, all intended to ease chronic pain. While the list included options like "ketamine infusions," Emhoff made sure to clarify that the recommendations were ‘made to her’ and should not be taken as a piece of medical advice, writing, “I’m just a girl trynna feel less pain.”