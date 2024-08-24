Who is Joe Ando-Hirsh? TikTok dressmaker who made Ella Emhoff’s DNC outfit

Meet Ella Emhoff’s dressmaker! Japanese American TikTok Joe Ando-Hirsh designed and assembled the piece for Emhoff. Her dress drew significant attention at the Democratic National Convention and was named the ‘best dress’ of the event. Joe Ando-Hirsh TikToker and Dressmaker(Instagram)

What was special about Ella Emhoff’s dress?

The DNC convention took place in Chicago from August 19 to 22, 2024. Ella Emhoff, a Democrat and stepdaughter of Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, requested Joe Andocreate a special dress for the event.

Joe hand-picked the materials of the dress and successfully finished it in three days. The ‘historical’ dress was chosen carefully using a pastel blue colour, paired with a white skirt. It was styled as an off-shoulder corset dress. Meanwhile, a rose-shaped pop-up emblem was stitched to the left sleeve of the dress. The frilled long skirt gave volume to the dress and the V-shape waist added a twist to the look, making the dress a perfect choice for the special occasion.

Joe Ando-Hirsh overwhelmed with love from fans(Instagram )

Who is Joe Ando-Hirsh?

The popular influencer began his fashion journey after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). He also pursued a career in acting, performing in the series The Walking Dead. He has also worked in the renowned film The Eyes of Tammy Faye alongside Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain.

Joe started his career as an influencer on June 27, when his ex-girlfriend, Niamh, pushed him to post the video of the dress he made for her birthday. This gained him a massive audience since then. The influencer also disclosed that he initially started designing in his parent’s garage, and his hobby has now become a profession.

Who are Joe-Ando Hirsh’s clients?

Since hitting the internet, Joe has attracted massive support from fans. Many have since had their dresses designed by him, and A-list celebrities have been seen wearing his clothes.

Dakota Johnson wore a cobweb-inspired dress made by him during the press tour of Madame Web. Additionally, Millie Bobbie Brown was seen using his dress during the promotions of her recent film Damsel. Recently, Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and American singer Keke Palmer also collaborated with the dressmaker. He has also previously dressed model and former beauty pageant contestant Hayley Kalil, also known as Haylee Baylee.