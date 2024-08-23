Beyonce and Taylor Swift set to close out the Democratic National Convention in Chicago?

Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé will give a surprising appearance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, according to TMZ. She is scheduled to perform on the fourth and the final day, when Kamala Harris will deliver her address to the enthusiastic crowd and Democratic delegates at the United Center. In addition to Beyoncé, netizens on social media speculated that pop sensation Taylor Swift would make an unexpected visit.

The outlet claims that Chicago police are “on high alert” and have been “involved in security” in relation to Beyonce's anticipated attendance.

Since Wednesday, there have been rumors circulating in the Windy City regarding the tonight's surprise visitor at DNC.

What about Taylor Swift?

In addition to Beyoncé, netizens on social media speculated that pop sensation Taylor Swift would make an unexpected visit.

During a short commercial ad, a DJ at the DNC played Swift's “Shake it Off” inside the United Center, stoking rumors that the pop sensation might make an appearance tonight. However, it now looks like the rumor was unfounded.

The song that Beyonce will play from her extensive repertoire, which includes nine Billboard No. 1 hits, is still unknown.

Her 2016 song “Freedom” has been a significant highlight of the convention's agenda. Delegates at the DNC were seen dressing as “Cowboy Kamala,” a reference to the most recent album by the former member of Destiny's Child, "Cowboy Carter."

“Queen Bey” collected funds for the 2012 campaign of Barack Obama and backed Presidents Biden and Harris in the 2020 election.

On the final night of the DNC, pop sensation P!NK and country music group The Chicks are also scheduled to perform.

Between political speeches, delegates will be entertained by musical musical acts from Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Lil Jon, and Maren Morris.