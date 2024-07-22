 Andrew Garfield's girlfriend slams ‘misogynistic’ reactions to their romance: I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend slams ‘misogynistic’ reactions to their romance: I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jul 22, 2024 11:43 AM IST

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas, has addressed the public scrutiny into their relationship, and said that it is frustrating to be in the spotlight.

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Kate Tomas blasted the ‘misogynistic’ nature of the public’s interest in their relationship. Kate was speaking to The Sunday Times, when she shared that she doesn’t want to be in a man’s ‘shadow.’ Andrew and Kate were recently seen attending the Wimbledon's final together. (Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine: X-23 star Dafne Keen graduates from Andrew Garfield ‘School of Lying' with flying colours)

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Kate Tomas opened up about the attention to their relationship.
Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Kate Tomas opened up about the attention to their relationship.

What Kate said about her relationship with Andrew

In the interview, she said: “It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man. I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow. They [the paparazzi] will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst. F*****g hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I’m ugly, I’m unattractive, I’m less than in every conceivable way.”

About Kate

Kate is a self-proclaimed ‘professional witch’ and ‘spiritual mentor’ as per her TikTok, who has been divorced four times. Her website details that Kate is the founder of the group mentorship program called The Spiritual Life Upgrade. She offers tarot reading and spiritual mentorship. “I discovered that my true passion lies in teaching and sharing my knowledge and experience with those who need it the most,” reads her note.

Andrew and Kate have been dating for a few months now. The pair were first spotted holding hands as they went on a double date with singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham in April.

Andrew was earlier linked to Alyssa Miller, Emma Stone and Rita Ora. On the work front, the Academy Award nominated actor will be seen in A24's next romantic-comedy, We Live in Time, which also stars actor Florence Pugh.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Andrew Garfield's girlfriend slams ‘misogynistic’ reactions to their romance: I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On