Andrew Garfield's girlfriend slams ‘misogynistic’ reactions to their romance: I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Kate Tomas blasted the ‘misogynistic’ nature of the public’s interest in their relationship. Kate was speaking to The Sunday Times, when she shared that she doesn’t want to be in a man’s ‘shadow.’ Andrew and Kate were recently seen attending the Wimbledon's final together. (Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine: X-23 star Dafne Keen graduates from Andrew Garfield ‘School of Lying' with flying colours) Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Kate Tomas opened up about the attention to their relationship.

What Kate said about her relationship with Andrew

In the interview, she said: “It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man. I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow. They [the paparazzi] will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst. F*****g hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I’m ugly, I’m unattractive, I’m less than in every conceivable way.”

About Kate

Kate is a self-proclaimed ‘professional witch’ and ‘spiritual mentor’ as per her TikTok, who has been divorced four times. Her website details that Kate is the founder of the group mentorship program called The Spiritual Life Upgrade. She offers tarot reading and spiritual mentorship. “I discovered that my true passion lies in teaching and sharing my knowledge and experience with those who need it the most,” reads her note.

Andrew and Kate have been dating for a few months now. The pair were first spotted holding hands as they went on a double date with singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham in April.

Andrew was earlier linked to Alyssa Miller, Emma Stone and Rita Ora. On the work front, the Academy Award nominated actor will be seen in A24's next romantic-comedy, We Live in Time, which also stars actor Florence Pugh.