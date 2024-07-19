Deadpool & Wolverine: X-23 star Dafne Keen graduates from Andrew Garfield ‘School of Lying' with flying colours

Deadpool & Wolverine’s theatrical buddy premiere that will rewrite all laws of Marvel science is officially a week away. It’s safe to say that Ryan Reynolds wasn’t the only one “waiting a long time for this team-up”! (Left): Dafne Keen returns as Laura in Deadpool & Wolverine; still from the final trailer of the movie. (Right): Andrew Garfield in the December 2021 Wired Autocomplete interview.

Commemorating the dropping countdown, Marvel Entertainment released the final trailer of the upcoming superhero blockbuster on Friday, July 19. One of the most eye-widening revelations of the new sneak peek proves that MCU stars don’t just act when cameras are rolling, but also to save their own futures according to the presumable tightly-kept-under-wraps contractual laws.

While the new-age Spider-Man, Tom Holland, may have slipped several times to keep his promises, his fellow web-slinging forerunner, Andrew Garfield, had us all believing his slippery lies during the promotion period of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dafne Keen's Laura cameo confirmed for Deadpool & Wolverine

It’s a well-known fact that the forthcoming Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman R-rated partnership will open the doors to numerous surprise cameos we still have no clue about. However, the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer finally confirmed one of those predicted eye-openers.

Laura, aka X-23, is back! And… the mysterious character, portrayed as someone “very much” like Logan in the 2017 finale of the Wolverine trilogy, will see Dafne Keen returning to step back into Laura’s shoes for the first time since the beloved 2017 flick.

For months on end (or even more), The Acolyte star has been asked in every interview on her professional route about whether she’d be reprising her role in the already anticipated record-breaking superhero feature releasing on July 26.

Keen finally broke her silence on her now-confirmed cameo in the Shawn Levy directorial, confessing that she had enjoyed keeping it a secret all this time.

“I had a great time keeping it secret. I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“I got asked in every interview, and I just got to lie, which was really funny.”

Well, we all saw that coming in one way or another, but nothing beats the feeling of being proved right.

As she supposedly successfully achieved the end goal in her mind, one can’t help but recall everything we went through with The Amazing Spider-Man himself, who, too, pulled off a similar tour of lies once upon a time.

“All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield,” Keen credited the beloved actor who once fervently denied stepping back into the Spider-Man suit for the 2021 film that unleashed the nightmarish “Multiverse of Madness” into Peter Parker’s (Holland) world.

“No, no, no, I’m not. I’m not. I’M NOT!” Garfield exclaimed in the WIRED Autocomplete interview as he was asked if he would be playing Spider-Man again. Cut to ten days later, when No Way Home finally came out in theatres, Andrew Garfield was, in fact, back as the beloved web crawler.

Keen couldn’t let his great act slip by and declared in her EW interview, published on July 19, “He is the master at this.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year – not to forget 15 years when Reynold’s Wade Wilson and Jackman’s Logan last butted heads onscreen in X-Mean Origins: Wolverine.

Considering the upcoming movie also marks the official introduction of the mutant class to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we can expect endless clashes from the once disjointed 20th Century Fox and Disney MCU timelines.

So far, only Keen’s Laura, Toad, Aaron Stanford’s Pyro and Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth have been officially confirmed for the film. Social media is rife with rumours and speculations about several other characters returning from the past X-Men franchise.

Dafne Keen first donned the role of Laura at 11. She’s now 19 years old. In Logan, she unprecedentedly “stumbled into having a dad and then having lost her dad.” Although the exact plot details of the movie will not be unboxed until July 26, we can surely hope to see some heartfelt moments of unbridled confusion (as is always the case in Marvel movies) when her path crosses with her Wolverine’s, who supposedly took his final bow in the 2017 movie. However, as destiny would have it, that was not the case.