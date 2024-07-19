Ben Affleck can't handle Jennifer Lopez's ‘drama all the time’, he wants out

Ben Affleck has found himself grappling with the mud that accompanied his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Despite having previously dated Lopez and calling her his “dream woman,” Affleck reportedly “checked out” as the honeymoon phase with Lopez “wearing off.” Jennifer Lopez said on May 31, 2024 that she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumors circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

A source told Page Six that Affleck's dream of a harmonious union with Lopez quickly turned into a tumultuous reality. “Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman. It was drama all the time,” the source revealed.

“He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do.”

Many insiders earlier said that Affleck “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle” and cannot handle Lopez’s high level of fame.

The source elaborated on the constant presence of Lopez's entourage, which includes a glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, and trainers.

“Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily... She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to,” the source added.

Another source told Us Weekly earlier, “Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities.”

“Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments.”

Affleck has openly discussed the pressures of being in the public eye with JLo

In an interview with Kevin Hart earlier this year, the Batman star described the overwhelming experience of being followed by paparazzi. “We get out with her and all the kids through Times Square, and the s****rs was like f*****g bananas. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit—she’s a heavy lady—and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J-LO!!’” Affleck recounted.

“I don’t like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I’m like, ‘OK, here we go,’” he explained.