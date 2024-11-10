White women show support for Kamala Harris with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-inspired blue bracelets

Women all over America are rallying behind Kamala Harris following her loss in the 2024 presidential election. As part of a recent TikTok trend, White women are wearing blue bracelets to show that they did not vote for Donald Trump. In the wake of the election data that reveals more than 50 per cent of White women voted Red, the Democratic supporters have started wearing blue beaded friendship bracelets, inspired by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. White women are wearing blue bracelets to show support for Kamala Harris

Why are women wearing blue bracelets on TikTok?

The “blue bracelet” trend erupted on TikTok after a video shared by Libby Rae Lou went viral. “Fellow white women, how are we signalling to each other now which side we are on? because I just did school drop off, and I don't trust any of these b**ches anymore,” she asked her followers. “Are we gonna...is it like blue friendship bracelets, are we keeping that up? Taylor Swift merch in general?” she added in the video which now has 4.2 million views.

Shortly after the trend went viral on TikTok, several women began participating in it, with one writing on X, “Wanted to share this with y’all in case you’re not on tik tok . Women are making blue friendship bracelets as ways to symbolic let each other know that there on the same side . I figured this is right up swifties ally.” “New theme for bracelets unlocked. i will get to work,” wrote one more. “Blue friendship bracelets is a great idea, actually,” another chimed in.

Netizens fume over ‘blue bracelet’ trend

Despite the ‘blue bracelet’ trend going viral, not everyone is fond of the idea. Several slammed the movement as “dystopian,” “cult-like,” and even as “racist.” “So…these TikTok liberal women, in protest, are now shaving their heads, abstaining from sex & wearing blue bracelets so conservatives will know they are pissed. Guess what? We DGAF! You’re making it easy to identify you lunatics!” wrote one user.

One more wrote, “Omg… do not just wear blue bracelets as a sign of resistance and sisterhood with Black women. Instead, speak the f**k up when you hear someone disparaging them. Stand up for them when they aren’t in the damn room. Donate to organization that are fighting for racial Justice.”

“Blue bracelets? Y’all think blue bracelets are the answer?!?!?! America is not one big Taylor Swift concert. Miss me with the performative “activism”. This is worse then the black boxes on IG Here’s a hint kiddos. Activism without ACTION is just noise,” remarked one more.