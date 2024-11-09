Grammy Awards 2025 nominations: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter among top nominees. Check out full list here

The Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards, putting the spotlight on top artists, including Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Beyonce leads the pack with 11 nominations for her genre-blending album Cowboy Carter, which is set to compete in major categories including Record, Song, and Album of the Year. (Also Read | Indian musician Ricky Kej on receiving another Grammy Award nomination: ‘I hope this will lead to my 4th win’) Grammy Awards 2025 nominations: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter have received several nods.

Beyonce, who already holds the record for the most Grammy wins by any artist, has secured nominations in pop, rap, country, and Americana categories. Other major contenders include Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, each with seven nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift follow closely with six nominations each.

Check out the full list here:

Record of the Year

The Beatles - Now and Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - 360

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Album of the Year

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - Apple

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender

Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli XCX - Brat

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)

Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles - Now and Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

St. Vincent - Flea

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA - Saturn

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Kenyon Dixon - Can I Have This Groove

Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald - No Lie

Lucky Daye - That’s You

Marsha Ambrosius - Wet

Muni Long - Make Me Forget

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Kehlani - After Hours

Muni Long - Ruined Me

SZA - Saturn

Tems - Burning

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You

Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World

Durand Bernarr - En Route

Kehlani - Crash

NxWorries - Why Lawd?

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge

Usher - Coming Home

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii - Nissan Altima

Eminem - Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)

Latto - Big Mama

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Best Rap Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti - Carnival

Best Rap Album

Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole - Might Delete Later

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word

Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say

Skillz - The Seven Number Ones

Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul

Best Jazz Performance

The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Troy Roberts - Little Fears

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal

Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza

Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance

Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes

Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined

John Beasley Featuring Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning to Forever

Miguel Zenón - Golden City

Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk a Mile in My Shoe

Best Latin Jazz Album

Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel

Eliane Elias - Time and Again

Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab

Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy

Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again

Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab - Night Reign

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Keyon Harrold - Foreverland

Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin

Robert Glasper - Code Derivation

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau

Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive - Good Together

Norah Jones - Visions

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue

Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)

Julian Lage - Speak to Me

Mark Guiliana - Mark

Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted

Brothers Osborne - Break Mine

Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Best Country Song

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Album

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Best American Roots Performance

The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - Nothing in Rambling

Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Sierra Ferrell - Lighthouse

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé - Ya Ya

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Don’t Do Me Good

Madison Cunningham - Subtitles

Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train

Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Best American Roots Song

Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - All in Good Time

Mark Knopfler - Ahead of the Game

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Best Americana Album

Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers

Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers

T Bone Burnett - The Other Side

Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World

Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman

The Del McCoury Band - Songs of Love and Life

Sister Sadie - No Fear

Tony Trischka - Earl Jam

Best Traditional Blues Album

Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down

Little Feat - Sam’s Place

Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman

Taj Mahal - Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Antonio Vergara - The Fury

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Ruthie Foster - Mileage

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown

Best Folk Album

Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland

Madi Diaz - Weird Faith

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Big Chief Monk Featuring J’wan Boudreaux - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Kalani Pe'a - Kuini

New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The Rumble - Stories From the Battlefield

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back to My Roots

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe - Holy Hands

Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday

Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah

Yolanda Adams - Church Doors

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans - Holy Forever (Live)

CeCe Winans - That’s My King

Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore - Praise

Honor & Glory & Disciple - Firm Foundation (He Won’t)

Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore - In the Name of Jesus

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - In the Room

Best Gospel Album

CeCe Winans - More Than This

Karen Clark Sheard - Still Karen

Kirk Franklin - Father’s Day

Melvin Crispell III - Covered Vol. 1

Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster II (Live)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Brandon Lake - Coat of Many Colors

Doe - Heart of a Human

Elevation Worship - When Wind Meets Fire

Forrest Frank - Child of God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - The Maverick Way Complete

Best Roots Gospel Album

Authentic Unlimited - The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2

Cory Henry - Church

The Harlem Gospel Travelers - Rhapsody

Mark D. Conklin - The Gospel According to Mark

The Nelons - Loving You

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta - Funk Generation

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Kany García - García

Luis Fonsi - El Viaje

Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny - Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Feid - Ferxxocalipsis

J Balvin - Rayo

Residente - Las Letras Ya No Importan

Young Miko - Att.

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk - Pa’ Tu Cuerpa

El David Aguilar - Compita del Destino

Mon Laferte - Autopoiética

Nathy Peluso - Grasa

Rawayana - ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis - Diamantes

Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos

Peso Pluma - Éxodo

Best Tropical Latin Album

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - Radio Güira

Kiki Valera - Vacilón Santiaguero

Marc Anthony - Muevense

Sheila E. - Bailar

Tony Succar & Mimy Succar - Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)

Best Global Music Performance

Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir - Sunlight to My Soul

Arooj Aftab - Raat Ki Rani

Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere

Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung - Kashira

Rocky Dawuni - Rise

Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar - Bemba Colorá

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Wizkid - MMS

Burna Boy - Higher

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Tems - Love Me JeJe

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Best Global Music Album

Antonio Rey - Historias de un Flamenco

Ciro Hurtado - Paisajes

Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Alkebulan II

Rema - Heis

Tems - Born in the Wild

Best Reggae Album

Collie Buddz - Take It Easy

Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here

Various Artists - Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)

Vybz Kartel - Party With Me

The Wailers - Evolution

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn

Chris Redding - Visions of Sounds De Luxe

Radhika Vekaria - Warriors of Light

Ricky Kej - Break of Dawn

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus

Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni

Best Children’s Music Album

Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids - World Wide Playdate

John Legend - My Favorite Dream

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - ¡Brillo, Brillo!

Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats - Creciendo

Rock for Children - Solid Rock Revival

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow

Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper - Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein

Various Artists - The Color Purple

Various Artists - Deadpool & Wolverine

Various Artists - Saltburn

Various Artists - Twisters: The Album

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws

Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”)

Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swift

Charli XCX - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Music Film

Jon Batiste - American Symphony

June Carter Cash - June

Run-DMC - Kings From Queens

Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Various Artists - The Greatest Night in Pop

Best Recording Package

The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers

Charli XCX - Brat

iWhoiWhoo - Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease

Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)

The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Jug Band Millionaire

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

William Clark Green - Baker Hotel

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Alpha Wolf - Half Living Things

John Lennon - Mind Games

Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)

Nirvana - In Utero

Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker - Unsuk Chin

90 Day Men - We Blame Chicago

Best Album Notes

Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)

Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras - After Midnight

John Culshaw - John Culshaw - The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial

Various Artists - SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”

Best Historical Album

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial

Paul Robeson - Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings

Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía - Pepito y Paquito

Prince & the New Power Generation - Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)

Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Charlotte Day Wilson - Cyan Blue

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Peter Gabriel - I/O

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Willow - Empathogen

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 – Bates: Resurrexit (Live)

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark

Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble - Timo Andres: The Blind Banister

Producer of the Year, Classical

Christoph Franke

Dirk Sobotka

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Erica Brenner

Morten Lindberg

Best Immersive Audio Album

Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen - Pax

Peter Gabriel - I/O (In-Side Mix)

Ray Charles & Various Artists - Genius Loves Company

Roxy Music - Avalon

Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies - Henning Sommerro: Borders

Best Instrumental Composition

Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman - Strands

André 3000 - I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance

Christopher Zuar Orchestra - Communion

Shelly Berg - At Last

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue(Grass)

Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy - Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)

Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly - Bridge Over Troubled Water

Säje - Silent Night

Scott Hoying Featuring Säje & Tonality - Rose Without the Thorns

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping at Last - The Sound of Silence

John Legend - Always Come Back

Säje Featuring Regina Carter - Alma

Willow - Big Feelings

The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher - Last Surprise (From “Persona 5”)

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony in C Major

Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Firebird

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop - John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance

Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra - Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen

Best Opera Recording

Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West

Lyric Opera of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz - Moravec: The Shining

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Puts: The Hours

San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony - Saariaho: Adriana Mater

Best Choral Performance

Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell - Handel: Israel in Egypt, HWV 54

The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Artefact Ensemble & Novus NY - Sheehan: Akathist

The Crossing, Donald Nally & Dan Schwartz - Ochre

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark

True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Jeffrey Biegel & Eric Holtan - A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion - Rectangles and Circumstance

JACK Quartet - John Luther Adams: Waves & Particles

Lorelei Ensemble & Christopher Cerrone - Christopher Cerrone: Beaufort Scales

Miró Quartet - Home

Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97 “Archduke”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Longing

Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra - Perry: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra

Mak Grgić & Ensemble Dissonance - Entourer

Seth Parker Woods - Eastman The Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc

Víkingur Ólafsson - J. S. Bach: Goldberg Variations

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Fotina Naumenko - Bespoke Songs

Joyce DiDonato, Il Pomo d’Oro & Maxim Emelyanychev - Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder

Karen Slack & Michelle Cann - Beyond the Years

Nicholas Phan, Farayi Malek & Palaver Strings - A Change Is Gonna Come

Will Liverman & Jonathan King - Show Me the Way

Best Classical Compendium

Amy Porter, Nikki Chooi, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Lukas Foss: Symphony No. 1 & Renaissance Concerto

Andy Akiho & Imani Winds - BeLonging

Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Michael Shapiro - Mythologies II

Experiential Orchestra, James Blachly & Curtis J Stewart - American Counterpoints

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andrea Casarrubios - Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello

Decoda - Coleman: Revelry

Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo & San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra - Saariaho: Adriana Mater

Eighth Blackbird - Lang: Composition as Explanation

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Master Chorale - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will honour music released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024.