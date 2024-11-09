Lady Gaga's father admits his relationship with singer has been ‘dicey’ since he endorsed Donald Trump

Lady Gaga's relationship with her father turned sour due to their opposing political views. In a recent appearance on Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Joe Germanotta explained that things have been “dicey at home” ever since he “came out as a Republican.” The 67-year-old publically endorsed Donald Trump for president back in September. Lady Gaga's relationship with her father Joe Germanotta turned sour due their opposing political views

Lady Gaga's relationship with her father turned sour due to opposing political views

“I came out as a Republican on FOX & Friends, ever since then, you know, it’s been a little dicey at home,” Germanotta said during Wednesday's episode of the Fox Business show. However, with Trump's landslide victory on Tuesday, the entrepreneur is confident that “[We’ll] get past it.”

Explaining his views, Germanotta went on to say, “What really needs to happen is, people need to understand that even though I’m a Republican and I have Republican conservative attitudes, that doesn’t mean I don’t support the LGBTQ community, or drag as a form of artistry.”

“And that’s why we use the restaurant as a venue for them to come in, the drag artists and perform once a week,” he said, referring to his New York City restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, where weekly drag events take place on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, according to their website.

In contrast to her father, the Born This Way singer is a staunch Democrat. The 38-year-old singer made an appearance during Kamala Harris' final rally, delivering a strong speech in favour of the vice president. Gaga also performed powerful renditions of God Bless America and Edge of Glory during the Harris-Walz campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“For more of this country’s life, women didn’t have a voice. Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions. But tomorrow, women will be part of making this decision,” the Poker Face singer said ahead of her performance, per Variety.