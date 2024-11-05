Oprah, Lady Gaga, Bon Jovi join Harris on last day; Trump joined by Megyn Kelly and empty chairs

In one final push to convince voters, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigned in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Michigan, respectively, on Monday. On the final night before Tuesday's showdown, the Democratic nominee took to the stage on the famous “Rocky Steps” at the Philadelphia Art Museum, pledging to “listen” to Americans. As the clock struck 12, the former president promised to “make America great again” during his final rally in Grand Rapids, the same city he closed his past two campaigns. (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 04, 2024 shows Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) speaks during his final campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan in the early hours of November 5, 2024, and US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) speaks during a campaign rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

Harris closes 2024 presidential campaign with star-studded rallies in swing states

The vice president was joined by a bevvy of A-listers as she closed her 2024 presidential campaign in Philadelphia. 13-time Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga evoked a sense of patriotism with her rendition of Irving Berlin’s God Bless America in a preface to Harris' speech. With the arrival of Election Day at midnight, the 38-year-old singer took to the stage again, belting out an emotional version of her 2011 hit, Edge of Glory.

Following Gaga's appearance, Oprah Winfrey took to the stage, revving up the crowd by introducing several young first-time voters. “I know that some of you are feeling burnt out and bruised and maybe even inconsequential. Nothing could be further from the truth,” the television host said. “Every single vote, every one, is going to matter. That’s why I’ve come to Philadelphia tonight.”

In addition to Winfrey and Gaga, several other celebrities showed up for Harris' final campaign. The seven-hour livestream from electoral swing states featured musical appearances by Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, Sugarland, and the unusual teaming of Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Stipe and the War & Treaty, among others. The Bon Jovi frontman sang Livin’ on a Prayer, with the husband-and-wife music duo and Stipe during a performance in Detroit.

Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, Perry performed her all-time hits, including Dark Horse, Part of Me, Firework and a cover of Whitney Houston’s classic Greatest Love of All. In the same city, Aguilera performed Stronger. The recently reunited musical duo Sugarland took to the stage in North Carolina to perform Something More. Jorge Hernandez of Los Tigres del Norte brought the Latin music house down in Las Vegas.

Donald Trump joined by Megyn Kelly and empty chairs for final rally in Michigan

In a striking contrast to his Democratic rival's star-studded Pennsylvania rally, Trump saw far fewer supporters in attendance than his past campaign events. So much so that the empty seats were on display as the former president promised to make America “great” again. During his rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, “a late-arriving crowd came close to filling the venue but left a smattering of empty seats,” according to an AP report.

The Republican candidate faced a similar situation in Reading, Pennsylvania, where he took to the stage in Santander Arena. “There were sections of empty seats in the 7,200-seat arena. The campaign hung a large American flag near the back of the arena, blocking the view of several seating sections that remained unfilled,” the AP report added. However, things turned a little better for Trump during his Michigan rally, where he delivered his final remarks.

“The former president’s crowds still routinely number in the thousands and they roared regularly as he spoke. And his supporters this year remain engaged enough that his final event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was inside a packed arena even though it started after 12:15 am Tuesday, nearly two hours late. Some rallygoers told a reporter they arrived at 7 am the day before,” the report added.

While Trump supporters did not see a bevvy of stars unlike Harris', the ex-prez was joined by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, whom he once called “nasty.” Taking to the state in Pittsburgh Monday, she said, “He [Trump] got mocked by the left by saying he would be a protector of women.” “He will be a protector of women and it’s why I’m voting for him. He will close the border and he will keep the boys out of women’s sports where they don’t belong,” she added.