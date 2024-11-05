From Jennifer Lopez to Lady Gaga, Beyonce and more: Full list of Hollywood celebs who endorsed Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris gained powerful support from Hollywood A-listers, with major celebrities throwing their weight behind her as she built momentum for the 2024 presidential race. Be it through speeches, performances or hosting events, celebrities have lent their star power to the vice president to promote her campaign. Kamala Harris has garnered significant support from Hollywood A-listers, including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift, as they campaign for her 2024 presidential run. (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP ,REUTERS/Marco Bello)

List of Hollywood celebrities endorsing Harris

Here is a list of all the Hollywood A-listers who endorsed Harris in the months leading up to the presidential race.

Lady Gaga

Artist Beyonce appeared at Harris’ rally in Pennsylvania where she performed God Bless America and confirmed her support to the VP. She also introduced Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff and gave a speech about the future of America.

Rihanna

Rihanna revealed her inclination towards Harris in the presidential race in a post on Monday. She wrote, “When protecting pu**ies and firing pu**ies can happen all in one vote”. She also humorously added about “trying to sneak into the polls with (her) son’s passport”.

will.i.am

The rapper and singer passionately promoted Harris as he encouraged his fans to vote for her via his new music video titled Yes She Can. In the music video, he denounced Trump as a “predator” as the scenes from the January 6 Capitol attack roll. He also urged women to “vote for your rights”.

Katy Perry

The Roar singer announced her support for the VP on the eve of the election day. She said, “Four years ago, I became a mother... She is the reason I am voting for Kamala Harris. I know she will protect my daughter's future and your children's future".

Harrison Ford

Ford released a video to promote Harris’ campaign where he confirmed he will be voting for her “moving forward”. He also cited the Trump administration officials who are “sounding alarms saying ‘For God’s ‘sake don’t do this again.’”

Taylor Swift

Following the presidential debate between Harris and Trump in September, Taylor Swift announced that she would be endorsing Harris in the upcoming elections. In a long Instagram post she confirmed, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Jennifer Lopez

Amid her divorce from Ben Affleck, actor-singer Jennifer Lopez confirmed her support for Harris as she made an appearance during the VP’s campaigning in Nevada. She also stated that Trump had “offended every Latino in this country” after a comedian joked about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage” at one of his rallies. It is also where Lopez’s parents were born.

Avengers cast members

Avengers’ cast members assembled behind Harris as Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira and Paul Bettany came together for a video to promote her campaign. Ruffalo followed up with a tweet where he urged voters to “not sit this one out.”

Cardi B

Cardi B made an appearance at Harris’ rally in Wisconsin and gave a speech revealing how the VP “completely changed her mind”. She also revealed that she was not going to vote but that changed when Harris participated in the race.

Lizzo

Lizzo attended and gave a speech at Harris’ event in Detroit where she also sparked some controversy. While showing her support for the VP, the singer claimed that the whole US would look like her hometown Detroit if Harris becomes the next president.

Other celebrities who showed support for Harri included, musicians Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Eminem, James Taylor, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Brittney Spencer, Margo Price, Cher, hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse, Jennifer Anniston, Marc Anthony Usher, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Kesha, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Chappell Roan, Foo Fighters, James Le Bron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young, along with Beyoncé and her mom Tina Knowles, as reported by Forbes.

Influencers backing up Trump

It is interesting to note that while Harris is backed by Tinseltown, in stark contrast, Trump is backed by influencers who are primarily known for exhibiting virile images or personalities. His supporters include names like Joe Rogan, Dark MAGA Elon Musk, Jake Paul, Hulk Hogan, Nicky Jam, Dr Buzz Aldrin, Mel Gibson, Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jon Voigt, Zachery Levi, Kanye, Kodak Black, Dana White, Rissell Brand, Kid Rock and more. He also has female supporters such as Brittany Mahomes, Drea De Matteo, Savannah Chrisley, Amber Rose, Sexxy Red and more, as reported by Deadline.