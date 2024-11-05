Travis Kelce quietly reacts to a presidential endorsement after Taylor Swift’s Harris support

Travis Kelce might have dropped some subtle hints ahead of the U.S. election that few noticed but took as a big sign of endorsement, even though he didn’t say a word. After Taylor Swift publicly threw her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, fans couldn’t help but wonder if her beau would follow suit. While Kelce hasn’t made a public political statement, he did raise eyebrows by “liking” an Instagram post endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket. US musician Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce(AFP)

Travis Kelce ‘likes’ a Harris endorsement post

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has so far remained quiet about his presidential choice, as has his close friend, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has shown no interest in making endorsements. However, on Tuesday, Kelce couldn’t resist reacting to a post by Amanda Santa — the girlfriend of Kelce’s manager, Aaron Eanes, who wrote a lengthy endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.

Amanda, sporting a Taylor Swift t-shirt featuring the infamous "Childless Cat Lady" shade aimed at Trump’s running mate JD Vance, wrote, “On Tuesday, November 5th, I will have the honor of voting for @kamalaharris and @timwalz. I encourage everyone to do their research and make a plan to vote on Tuesday if you haven't yet.”

She emphasised values like affordable healthcare, LGBTQ+ rights, public education, environmental protection, and women's reproductive freedom. Santa's post, which Kelce liked, also included praise for Taylor Swift's incredible Eras Tour show and gratitude for her impactful voice in advocacy.

This post came shortly after Kelce made a surprise appearance at Friday’s Eras Tour concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, midway through the show, surprising both fans and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“Isn’t it obvious,” a social media user wrote. “Guys you think he is gonna go against Taylor Swift,” a second wrote. “Well, i see it as an endorsement,” a third added.

Taylor Swift snubs Harris for beau Kelce

While many major Hollywood stars, including Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and Eminem, have rallied behind Kamala Harris with performances and appearances, Taylor Swift likely snubbed the Vice President. After endorsing the Democratic nominee and praising Harris as a "warrior" while warning against AI misuse following a debate with Trump, Swift was noticeably absent from campaign events.

Despite rumors that the Grammy-winning icon would make a special appearance at Harris’s final rally, Swift chose to spend her time in Missouri, focusing on her NFL beau. On November 4, the night before the election, Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite her absence from the campaign trail, the pop star made it clear she still cares about her fans and civic engagement. She thanked her fans who showed up to her last three shows in the U.S., and also shared a big message with her followers: “Thanks to everyone who came out to see us! And just a friendly reminder that tomorrow is Election Day, your last chance to speak up.”