Oprah Winfrey facing backlash for putting Dr. Phil in spotlight at Trump rally

Dr. Phil McGraw, who was launched by Oprah Winfrey, is facing backlash following comments he made during a speech at a New York City rally for former US President Donald Trump. During a Trump rally, Dr. Phil McGraw's comments on DEI ignited backlash, with critics emphasizing his misunderstanding of America's history. His remarks also prompted discussions about his fame, largely attributed to Oprah Winfrey, as well as criticisms of media bias and cancel culture in Hollywood.

Addressing a full crowd at Madison Square Garden, McGraw came to Trump’s defence, “To be a bully, there had to be an imbalance of power,”

“And when there’s not, it’s just called a debate. And he’s just better at it than anybody else.”

As he promoted his latest media project, Merit Street Media, McGraw voiced his opposition to policies advocating for DEI, stating, “This country was built on hard work, added value and talent…not on equal outcome. Not on DEI.” These remarks sparked an immediate backlash on social media, with many slamming the 75-year-old.

ALSO READ| US election: List of Hollywood celebrity endorsements for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Dr. Phil stands by Trump

During his speech, Dr. Phil also denounced what he called “legacy media,” accusing it of editing content to manipulate public perception. “You guys aren’t dumb,” he told the crowd. “You don’t need to be told what to think. You just need the facts, and you’re here because you have the facts, right?” He implied that media outlets are biased, editing answers to align with a specific agenda rather than the truth. He suggested that when media edits its coverage or shields candidates from scrutiny, it reveals a “loss of moral compass.”

Dr. Phil criticized “cancel culture” and implied that his support for Trump could jeopardize his standing in Hollywood. “And I would love to say it’s equal on both sides, but I’ll guarantee you when Beyoncé, George Clooney, De Niro, and Lizzo come out and say they’re for Kamala Harris…did you read anything or hear anything in the media criticizing it?”

“No, but you watch what happens tomorrow morning when people find out I came here to talk to you. You say this in Hollywood and all of a sudden, you ain’t got a job. Problem is, I don’t need one.”

ALSO READ| Kamala Harris speaks out after Joe Biden's ‘garbage’ remark: ‘I strongly disagree with any…’

McGraw was one of several high-profile figures speaking at what The New York Times described as “a closing carnival of grievances, misogyny, and racism.” Trump’s senior advisor, Stephen Miller, declared that Trump would work to preserve the principle that “America is for Americans only.”