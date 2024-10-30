US election: List of Hollywood celebrity endorsements for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

The 2024 US presidential election is getting to the climax, and the group of Hollywood celebs who have thrown their support behind the major candidates, Kamala Harris for the Democrats and Donald Trump for the Republicans, are ramping up the 2024 election heat. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris (AP)

A study at Harvard University also points toward the influence that “celebrity voices” have on voters; campaigns that celebrities join result in near-instant shifts in the voters’ registration and participation.

With well-known figures from both sides using their platforms to sway public opinion. Here’s a breakdown of the celebrity supporters each candidate has attracted.

Celebrity endorsements for Donald Trump

Zachary Levi

Actor Zachary Levi, known for his role in Shazam!, backed Trump despite recognizing the potential risks to his career. Levi initially supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but after Kennedy withdrew, he shifted his support to Trump, emphasizing his belief that Trump can “take back” America.

Kid Rock

A regular attendee at Trump rallies, rock musician Kid Rock has been a staunch supporter of the former president. He performed at the Republican National Convention (RNC) and famously stated, “If you [expletive] with Trump, you [expletive] with me,” following an alleged assassination attempt on Trump.

Hulk Hogan

The wrestling icon Hulk Hogan showed his enthusiasm for Trump by attending the RNC, where he delivered a fiery speech. “Run wild, brother, let Trump-a-mania rule again,” Hogan proclaimed, stating that he could “no longer stay silent.”

Amber Rose

Model and rapper Amber Rose also expressed her support for Trump at the RNC, arguing that the media misrepresents him. She explained, “For a long time, I believed the lies,” referencing what she views as media bias.

Roseanne Barr

Comedian Roseanne Barr has voiced support for Trump, often posting satirical videos aimed at Biden. She has criticized the current administration’s policies, promoting conspiracy theories in the process.

Celebrity Endorsements for Kamala Harris

Beyoncé

Pop superstar Beyoncé endorsed Harris at a rally in Houston, where she called on voters to “vote not just as a celebrity, but as a mother.” She emphasized Harris’s vision of unity, introducing her as “the next president of the United States.”

Eminem

Rapper Eminem, a vocal critic of Trump, endorsed Harris and even brought former President Barack Obama onstage during her rally in his hometown. Obama performed parts of Eminem’s iconic song Lose Yourself, energizing the crowd and underscoring the rapper’s support.

Cher

The legendary singer Cher took to social media to back Harris, praising her commitment to “protect our rights,” which resonated widely with her fans and further highlighted Harris’s platform.

Usher

R&B artist Usher, a Georgia native, joined Harris at a rally in Atlanta. He expressed pride in her candidacy, describing her campaign as a “fight for freedom and everyone’s rights.”

Lizzo

Detroit-born rapper Lizzo rallied with Harris and countered Trump’s criticism of Detroit. “Proud like Detroit, resilient like Detroit,” she said, highlighting her support for Harris as a strong leader.

Taylor Swift

After an AI-generated image falsely linked her to Trump, Taylor Swift clarified her political stance, expressing her support for Harris. Swift posted on social media, endorsing Harris as a champion for issues she cares about, like equality and human rights.

Billie Eilish and Finneas

The musical siblings endorsed Harris, urging fans to “vote like your life depends on it,” focusing on Harris’s stance on reproductive rights, climate change, and democracy.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey endorsed in DNC Harris, describing the election as a critical moment for “decency and respect.”

Mindy Kaling

Close friend of Harris, actress Mindy Kaling showed her support at the DNC, sharing personal stories and humorous anecdotes about Harris’s warmth and dedication.

George Clooney

Actor George Clooney expressed his excitement for Harris’s campaign, calling it a “historic quest” and advocating for a leader who “understands what it means to be deeply American.”

Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen

Both the Foo Fighters expressed support for Harris and denounced Trump. The Foo Fighters pledged royalties from an incident involving Trump’s unauthorized use of their song to Harris’s campaign.

Surprisingly, former KKK leader David Duke endorsed Green Party candidate Jill Stein, calling her “the only candidate who speaks clearly against the war in the Middle East.” Stein, however, condemned the endorsement, branding Duke a “racist troll” and rejecting his support.