Kid Rock brandishes a gun and uses N-word several times in a shocking interview to Rolling Stone

In an interview with Rolling Stone, far-right rocker Kid Rock allegedly flashed a gun in the journalist's face and repeatedly used the N-word. Kid Rock brandishes gun and uses racial slurs during heated interview with Rolling Stone.(AP)

Journalist David Peisner spoke with the 53-year-old "All Summer Long" singer at his Nashville home last month where the discussion mostly focused on politics and the artist's steadfast support of Donald Trump. Whom he called his "bestie."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

However, according to the journalist, after drinking some wine and "at least three or four" Jim Beam and Diet Coke cocktails, the rapper got "drunk and belligerent.”

During a political argument, Rock—whose real name is Robert James Ritchie—pulled out a gun from behind his chair and waved it in Peisner’s face.

“And I got a f-king goddamn gun right here if I need it!” he allegedly shouted. “I got them everywhere!”

Despite the Picture" singer brandishing his firearm, the pair continued their conversation for over an hour, during which Rock casually used racial slurs without hesitation.

Peisner reported that while recalling old conversations with friends, he used the N-word several times—and it didn't stop there.

“It’s worth mentioning these are not the only times Ritchie drops the N-word during my visit,” the journalist wrote. “It’d be easy to label this as the rantings of a drunk racist, but as with everything that Ritchie does, it’s hard to know how calculated it all is.”

Kid Rock and his concerning political beliefs

Over the last decade, Rock, who grew up in the upper-middle class, has become increasingly polarising, from a fun-loving country artist to an ardent MAGA mouth-peice.

"I'm part of the problem," he admitted. “I’m one of the polarizing people, no question. Sometimes I bitch about other people, then I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, why don’t you shut the f–k up too?’”

During the interview, Rock also made other alarming remarks against immigrants and black people, even joking that his middle-aged white butler goes by the racially charged nickname "Uncle Tom."

Peisner contacted former acquaintances of the musician, who questioned how much of his character is just bravado to manage "the emotional fallout of a waning career" vs. having such right-wing "deep-seated beliefs."

When the interviewer, whom Rock referred to as a "college snowflake," wanted to leave, the "Bawitdaba" singer argued.

In fact, the two ended up "chest to chest," with Rock getting in Peisner's face. Rock eventually caved in and agreed to drive the journalist half a mile to his car. After riding up the driveway on Rock's ATV, the two shook hands before the rapper requested one final favour.

“Would you do me a favor?" he asked. “Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me.”