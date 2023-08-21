News / World News / Why Kid Rock is being trolled for drinking Bud Light

Why Kid Rock is being trolled for drinking Bud Light

ByJahanvi Sharma
Aug 21, 2023 08:58 PM IST

Is Kid Rock pro Bud Light and trans now? A video of the American singer drinking Bud Light goes viral.

A video of Kid Rock drinking Bud Light at Skydeck in Nashville while watching a Colt Ford show has gone viral on the internet. The video has sparked the interest of netizens, as earlier this year the singer joined a cancel culture crusade against Bud Light when he flipped out on the brand for partnering with a trans activist.

This isn't new for the “anti-woke” celebrity who has previously born the flag of cancel culture one too many times.
Anheuser-Busch sent Dylan Mulvaney, a trans-activist and influencer, a can with her face on it to celebrate her first “365 Days of Girlhood.”

This upset the American singer-rapper so much that he posted a video of himself shooting the cans of the beer brand with a semiautomatic rifle.

However, this isn't new for the “anti-woke” celebrity who has previously born the flag of cancel culture one too many times.

Now, since the singer has been spotted with the drink he slammed, people are making fun of him for finally realising that trans people deserve just as much respect as anyone else. Many are also thinking of boycotting the star.

The singer had recently shared stage with Donald Trump for his presidential campaign for the 2024 elections.

