5,457 illegal immigrants detected in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

The Manipur government has detected 5,457 illegal immigrants in a district in the state, and out of them, biometric data of 5,173 immigrants have been collected, said chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday.

Taking to X, Singh wrote, “The Government has detected a total of 5457 illegal immigrants in Kamjong District, Manipur as on May 7th, 2024. Out of the total, the biometric data of 5173 such illegal immigrants have been collected so far.”

He said that the deportation of illegal immigrants from Manipur is underway.

“Deportation process is underway. We have been giving humanitarian aides to all the illegal immigrants who were detected so far. Despite being an alarming situation, we have been handling it with utmost sensitivity,” Singh added.

On May 2, Singh informed that the first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar has been completed in Manipur, with 38 immigrants exiting the country via Moreh, a border town located about 110 km south of Imphal in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district which borders Myanmar. He even shared a social media post in this regard.

In March this year, there were also reports of deporting seven Myanmar nationals, including women by airlifting them from Imphal International Airport to Moreh, a border town.

The chief minister had last month highlighted the report on the unnatural growth of 996 new villages with illegal immigration population while mentioning how it posed a threat to the “indigenous people and national security”.

In the last state assembly session, CM Singh, responding to a question by the opposition, informed that 6,746 illegal Myanmarese were detected in the state from May 3 last year till February 27 this year.