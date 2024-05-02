Manipur completes first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar

Imphal: The first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar has been completed in Manipur on Thursday with 38 immigrants exiting the country via Moreh, state chief minister N Biren Singh said. Immigrants exiting the country via Moreh (Twitter Photo)

Moreh is a border town located about 110 km south of Imphal in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district which borders Myanmar.

The chief minister took to X to share the information with photographs of the formal deportation of illegal immigrants. “Without any discrimination, we have completed the first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar with 38 more immigrants leaving Manipur, India today through Moreh. A total of 77 illegal immigrants have been deported in the first phase,” he wrote.

Singh informed that one Indian national was also brought back from Myanmar during the handover ceremony.

“The State Government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and at the same time biometric data are being recorded. Let’s keep our borders and country secure,” he added.

CM Singh had last month highlighted the report on the unnatural growth of 996 new villages with illegal immigration population while mentioning how it posed a threat to the “indigenous people and national security”.

Highlighting the issue, Singh wrote on X, “Will anyone accept the unnatural growth of new villages and population, causing massive changes to the demography in their own state or country due to the influx of illegal immigrants?”

“We’re confronting a serious issue within our nation, especially in Manipur, where several new villages have emerged due to a massive influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar since 2006 till date. During this period, massive forest cover have been destroyed to establish settlements as well as carry out poppy plantations,” he wrote.

In the last state assembly session, Singh while responding to a a question by opposition Congress MLA Th Lokeshwor, informed that 6,746 illegal Myanmarese were detected in the state from May 3 last year till February 27 this year.