 Manipur completes first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur completes first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar

ByHT Correspondent
May 02, 2024 08:34 PM IST

CM Singh had last month highlighted the report on the unnatural growth of 996 new villages with illegal immigration population while mentioning how it posed a threat to the “indigenous people and national security”

Imphal: The first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar has been completed in Manipur on Thursday with 38 immigrants exiting the country via Moreh, state chief minister N Biren Singh said. 

Immigrants exiting the country via Moreh (Twitter Photo)
Immigrants exiting the country via Moreh (Twitter Photo)

Moreh is a border town located about 110 km south of Imphal in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district which borders Myanmar. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The chief minister took to X to share the information with photographs of the formal deportation of illegal immigrants. “Without any discrimination, we have completed the first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar with 38 more immigrants leaving Manipur, India today through Moreh. A total of 77 illegal immigrants have been deported in the first phase,” he wrote.

Singh informed that one Indian national was also brought back from Myanmar during the handover ceremony.

“The State Government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and at the same time biometric data are being recorded. Let’s keep our borders and country secure,” he added.

CM Singh had last month highlighted the report on the unnatural growth of 996 new villages with illegal immigration population while mentioning how it posed a threat to the “indigenous people and national security”.

Highlighting the issue, Singh wrote on X, “Will anyone accept the unnatural growth of new villages and population, causing massive changes to the demography in their own state or country due to the influx of illegal immigrants?” 

“We’re confronting a serious issue within our nation, especially in Manipur, where several new villages have emerged due to a massive influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar since 2006 till date. During this period, massive forest cover have been destroyed to establish settlements as well as carry out poppy plantations,” he wrote.

In the last state assembly session, Singh while responding to a a question by opposition Congress MLA Th Lokeshwor, informed that 6,746 illegal Myanmarese were detected in the state from May 3 last year till February 27 this year.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Manipur completes first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On