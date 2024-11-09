Peanut the Squirrel honoured at memorial service, owner says its death ‘played a part’ in Donald Trump's victory

Peanut the Squirrel's euthanisation sparked outcry in the days leading up to Election Day, which saw Donald Trump win by a landslide. Mark Longo, the heartbroken owner of the rescue squirrel, believes that its death “played a part” in the president-elect's victory. His remarks came as hundreds gathered at an upstate New York bar Friday for a memorial service for euthanised pets P'Nut and Fred the Racoon. This undated image provided by Mark Longo shows his pet squirrel Peanut that was seized by officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, at Longo's home in rural Pine City, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (Courtesy Mark Longo via AP)(AP)

Did Peanut the Squirrel's death play a role in Trump's victory? Pet owner Mark believes so, here's why

“Maybe P’Nut played a part in his victory. I’m not quite sure. I’ll never know but I would like to keep a little piece of me knowing that [P’Nut] might have made a change here, and that’s what I want the most,” Longo told New York Post on Friday. Revealing why he chose not to vote on Tuesday, he explained to the outlet that he is “not political.”

Despite not caring too much about politics, the owner of the beloved squirrel said that it would be an “honour” for Trump to visit his farm in Pine City, where New York authorities seized Peanut the Squirrel along with Fred the Raccoon during a five-hour raid. “President Trump, congratulations on winning the presidency. It’s the voice of these two animals hoping to make change,” Longo said.

Longo went on to call out the Democrats for not speaking up and expressed his resentment of being forced to live in a “state that killed him.” “The Democrats have been completely silent. They haven’t said a word, ” he said, adding that Peanut did not “die from natural causes.” “Still to this day, as we are talking, I haven’t received any comment or apology. Nothing,” the devastated pet owner added.

Memorial service for Peanut the Squirrel, Fred the Racoon

Addressing a sizeable crowd during the memorial service, Longo said, “Raise your glasses for Fred and for P’Nut.” “We won’t let them die in vain,” he declared. The event, where hundreds of loyal fans gathered in remembrance of the euthanised pets, featured live music and special cocktails- “Fred Juice” (apple cider sangria) and “The P’Nut” (a spiked chai latte martini).

The merch for the beloved pets included a $20 “JUSTICE/PEANUT & FRED” t-shirt. Kyle Evans, who wore a brown squirrel jumpsuit to the memorial service, said, “We’re here for P’Nut the squirrel,” referring to himself and his two friends. “He was taken wrongly and wrongly euthanized,” the 29-year-old told the outlet.

“I think they overstepped. They overreached. The squirrel wasn’t causing harm to anyone. It was on TikTok. It was famous. It wasn’t doing anything to anyone. It was supporting a good cause…. I don’t see anything good that could have come out of it,” Evans added.

Meanwhile, Martin Perry, who came along with his wife Debbie in support of Peanut, told the outlet, “Just hearing about the whole incident is aggravating, to say the least.” “They come down here and take his animals and kill his animals… He has an animal farm sanctuary. It’s ridiculous,” the 69-year-old added.