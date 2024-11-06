Elon Musk, Joe Rogan slam US govt for killing ‘cute little’ Peanut the squirrel, ‘What the f**k is wrong with you?’

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan lambasted the US government for killing Peanut the squirrel. During his Monday appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast, the Tesla CEO urged Americans to “just go out there and vote for P’nut.” He argued that the fact the famous rodent was forcibly euthanised proves that the United States is no longer the “land of the free.” Joe Rogan and Elon Musk condemned the killing of Peanut the squirrel(YouTube)

Elon Musk, Joe Rogan condemn the killing of Peanut

“How can it be that we live in America, supposedly the land of the free, and the government can barge into your home with guns?” the SpaceX founder asked on the podcast. “If you resist, you’re gonna get shot,” while the government can “then take your pets and execute them,” Musk added.

The tech billionaire, who has been a constant in Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 race, remarked, “If they can do that to your pets, what do you think they can do to you?” “The government comes into his house, takes his pets and kills them,” he went on, adding, “How many cases have we not heard about?”

Rogan, too, echoed similar sentiments, insisting that what Musk said about P'nut was not an “exaggeration.” “Why would you kill that cute little squirrel that was obviously a pet and trained from the time it was a baby? If you see the interaction that guy has with that squirrel, it was wonderful. It was really cute,” the podcaster fumed.

“What the f**k is wrong with you, why are you killing that squirrel? It doesn’t make any sense,” Rogan continued while Musk said that the gravity of the incident should be enough to influence voters. “I think this should really get people out there mobilized,” the billionaire said. “I hope people just go out there and vote, for P’nut man. If nothing else. Just vote.”