Massive anger over Peanut the Squirrel's controversial death sparks bomb threats at NY State DEC offices

As anger over the death of online phenomenon ‘Peanut the Squirrel’ flared up, ten offices of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation received bomb threats on Monday. Following the bomb threats, the workers were given the choice to work from home. NY Governor Kathy Hochul spoke out about the bomb threats, but didn't specifically mention the raid or P'nut's passing.

According to law enforcement sources, the contentious decision to euthanise P'nut sparked bomb threats at DEC offices from Tarrytown to Buffalo after the department officials stormed the furry creature's owners -- Mark and Daniela Longo's home in the hamlet of Pine City, Chemung County last week,

“Over the last 48 hours at least 10 bomb threats have been called in to the Department of Environmental Conservation,” her office confirmed in a statement, NY Post reported.

The governor denounced the “outrageous threats of violence”, but appreciated the New York State Police for their work to probe these threats.

DEC issues statement over bomb threats

Anonymous complaints about the living conditions of the animals prompted the wildlife inspectors to visit the animal rescue centre, which is operated by the couple. As per reports, the decision to euthanize was taken after it had bitten a person.

According to Times Union, none of the threats made against DEC personnel or their families were considered to be genuine.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees,” the DEC employee relations unit wrote in an email sent to all workers, the outlet reported.

“As you are aware, there have been a number of threats toward DEC and our staff in recent days and we are taking these extremely seriously, including by coordinating closely with the New York State Police.”

In case of bomb threat, one can get in touch with law enforcement and their supervisor. “For any imminent threat, please contact 911.”

MAGA blasts Biden-Harris govt over P'nut's death

Public outcry over the “mishandling” of Peanut's case has persisted since his death, with prominent MAGA Republicans blasting the government and saying that Trump will save squirrels.

“The government should not be allowed to barge into your house and kill your pet! That's messed up. Even if it is illegal to have a pet squirrel (which it shouldn't be), why kill PNut instead of simply releasing him into the forest!?” Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on X.