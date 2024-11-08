TikToker urges American women to leave their husbands if they voted for Trump, ‘You are in a lot of danger’

A TikToker has gone viral for offering extreme advice to American women following Donald Trump’s victory. The woman, who goes by the handle @kaybeecees, advised women to leave their husbands if they voted for the Republican leader because they are “in danger.” TikToker urges American women to leave their husbands if they voted for Trump (@kaybeecees/TikTok)

‘If he voted for that man, you need to leave him’

The woman also urged women not to get pregnant, and delete the apps that track their period. “I took the morning to grieve. That’s all the time we had, now is your time to start making a plan,” she said in the video titled ‘Women – take these steps’.

The woman’s advice to other women was apparently meant to help them protect their safety and reproductive autonomy under Trump’s presidency. At one point, she advised women to leave their male partners if they voted “differently” from them in the presidential election.

“If he voted for that man, you need to leave him. You need to leave him,” she said.

“I know you love him, I know you think he can change…but especially if you are married to him, you are in danger right now. You are in a lot of danger,” she added.

The TikToker said in a previous video that she lived in rural Alabama. She said that this extreme advice was “just (her) opinion,” but also went on to urge her single viewers not to get married.

“If you do, get a really, really strong prenup, but I can’t promise you that that’s going to be honored,” she said. “It’s possible in the future that you’re not gonna be allowed to divorce him.”

Urging women not to get pregnant, she said her own dream of having a family disappeared “forever” after Trump was elected.

In the video, the woman also asked women to delete their period tracking apps, considering the concerns around the Dobbs decision in 2022 and six-week abortion bans in some states in America. Some critics reportedly said that the data in the apps could end up criminalising women for abortions or miscarriages.

The woman also said women must take self-defense classes or “carry” a weapon so that they “don’t get [raped].”

The TikToker, following the concerning advice, clarified that she was not trying to trigger “panic.” “I’m just being very real, we are having a heart-to-heart right now. I need you to hear me,” she said.

She added, “I know it’s gonna be OK … because we’re going to make sure it’s gonna be OK.”

In a follow-up video, @KayBeeCees answered some questions in response to the first video. “The worst men among us have now been emboldened,” she said, referencing Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris. She further said, “You can absolutely expect [rape] and [domestic violence] to increase nationwide” under Trump’s presidency.