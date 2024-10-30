Remains of Georgia mom and TikToker Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez found week after she disappeared, man arrested

The body of a missing Georgia mother was discovered near the Walmart where she was last spotted a week ago. A man has been arrested in connection to Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez’s abduction and murder. The 25-year-old TikToker was last seen at the Walmart in Cornelia, Georgia, on October 22, 2024. Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said her last known text was sent around 9:30 pm. Remains of Georgia mom and TikToker Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez found week after she disappeared (Minelys Zoe Ramírez/Facebook)

“I am waiting for the brother to pick him up,” Rodriguez-Ramirez wrote to her fiance, Julio Tovor, Now Habersham News reported.

“It didn’t make sense. She doesn’t talk like that,” Tovor later told the outlet, adding that Rodriguez-Ramirez had gone to Walmart to exchange a photo with an acquaintance.

What happened to Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez?

Rodriguez-Ramirez, who has a nine-year-old daughter, moved to the US from Puerto Rico six years back. She came to the US after being offered a job at Mt. Vernon Hills Inc. Her daughter moved back to Puerto Rico to live with her father.

“Minelys talked about her daughter a lot. She treasured her daughter,” Tovor said.

When Tovor woke up the next morning hearing from Rodriguez-Ramirez, he felt something wasn’t right. He then called the missing woman’s mother.

Rodriguez-Ramirez was reported missing by her family on October 23. She had various unique tattoos all over her body.

Rodriguez-Ramirez’s car was later located five miles down the road on Hazel Creek Road. Witnesses said they saw a dark SUV and a gold minivan near Rodriguez-Ramirez that night.

Remains believed to belong to Rodriguez-Ramirez were found in a “remote area” by the sheriff’s department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. While officials did not disclose where her body was found, Habersham County Coroner Kelsey McEntire said the remains were recovered on Furniture Drive, according to 11 Alive. The road reportedly runs parallel with the Walmart parking lot.

On Monday, October 28, Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident. He was charged with kidnapping related to Rodriguez-Ramirez’s disappearance. He has been booked into the Habersham County Detention Center, and will reportedly be charged with murder.