US TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg dead at 25, husband says she ‘dealt with more pain and suffering than most people’

Popular US TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died at the age of 25, her husband announced. Cameron Grigg shared the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post. US TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg dead at 25 (cameron.griggg/Instagram)

‘This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime’

Sharing a carousel of photos of Taylor, and the two of them together, Cameron wrote, “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age. This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her. She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.”

“Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation. More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever,” he continued.

He added, “She doesn’t owe anyone, anything. But she would want everyone to know that shes more than ok. While her earthly body is still here waiting to give the gift of life, we know her spirit is in heaven dancing in the streets made of gold with all her beauty and grace. Her endless shoe/boot collection. And her rhinestones and turquoise jewelry.

She’s no longer in pain, but her body has been made whole in Jesus name. We can praise God that she will endure no more suffering and she is truly set free from these earthly chains! SHES BEEN MADE WHOLE AND PERFECT!”

Cameron added that he knows the two of them “will be seeing her again” and “spend all of eternity together!” He also said they are expressing financial constraints with the incident being so “sudden and unexpected.” No other details about her death were shared.

“Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance,” Cameron said.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Taylor. The page says, “We are working on holding a benefit in Taylors honor as she would love to have everyone who loved her celebrate her life.” It added that because of this, the fundraiser was started, to help the family cover the expenses.

Taylor had more than 1.4 million followers on TikTok. She posted her last video on September 26, featuring her spending time with her beloved pooch.

Taylor and Cameron began dating in 2021 after connecting on Instagram. They got engaged in June 2022, and tied the knot on August 19, 2023.