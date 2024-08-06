TikTok star David Allen announces tragic death of newborn daughter: 'I don't wish this on anybody'

TikTok star David Allen has revealed that his newborn baby died last month. He and his wife Jessica welcomed Lily Grace Allen on June 21. The baby died on July 27. TikTok star David Allen announces tragic death of newborn daughter (totouchanemu/Instagram)

On August 4, the social media influencer broke the news on Instagram and TikTok. He started the Instagram video by noting how his initial TikTok video led to him getting several amazing opportunities.

"I met a lot of cool people, celebrities, be[en] on shows, interviews, things like that. It was really neat," Allen said, before announcing Lily’s death.

“But the coolest thing I ever did was welcome my baby, Lily, into this world with my wife, Jessica," he said. “She was five weeks old about a week ago when she passed away at midnight.”

Allen did not reveal the baby’s cause of death. “I have cried every tear I can possibly cry. I think it's not easy,” he said. “I don't wish this on anybody. I don't even really know what to say.”

Allen then went on to say that he “waited a week to even mention it because [he] didn't know how to talk about it.” “I don't really know what else to say. I just want to get it out there,” he said.

“Just go hug your little one, squeeze them tight for me,” Allen added.

Allen had announced the birth of Lily in a heartwarming post. “Introducing Lily Allen 6-21-24. Will definitely be farming content off my baby sorry in advance,” he captioned a carousel of photos of Lily at the time.

‘This is immensely difficult to hear’

Many of Allen’s heartbroken followers offered their condolences in the comment section of the post. “No parent should ever outlive their child. I'm so sorry man,” one user wrote. “I can't begin to fathom the range of emotions that you and Jess are going through. This is immensely difficult to hear. May Light Perpetual Shine Upon Her,” another user said, while one commented, “I'm so sorry to hear this. Thinking of you and the wife, friend.” One user said, “I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for you guys.”

“I lost my Margarita 10 years ago, she was 4 weeks. i know your pain and the only thing I can say is that eventually we learn to live with this pain. All my love for you and your wife,” one user wrote. “Omg, my heart is just shattered for you both. Sending you both as much healing energy and love as possible,” wrote another. One said, “I am so sorry. I lost my daughter, Lilyanne, when I was 7 months pregnant. I never got to meet her.”