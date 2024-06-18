Disturbing video shows man dumping newborn baby in Texas heat before fleeing

A horrifying video shows a man dumping a naked newborn baby in the Texas heat before quickly leaving to avoid being detected. A couple passing by later spotted the baby and rescued it. Disturbing video shows man dumping newborn baby in Texas heat (KHOU screenshot)

The baby, who remains unidentified so far, was still attached to the umbilical cord. The man left it on a bridge over a creek in Katy, wrapped only in a towel, early Saturday, June 15. At the time, temperatures rose to 95 degrees.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Juan Garcia said that the pre-term baby “still had fresh placenta … so it was freshly born” that morning. Not-so-clear surveillance footage shows a man placing the baby down, then beginning to walk away slowly, before sprinting. The footage later shows a couple, who were walking nearby with their child, spotting the baby and rushing over to the rescue. They protected the baby until police arrived at the scene.

‘I was shocked, I was mad, I was upset’

“I noticed two little feet moving and then my husband was right behind me with the dogs and I yelled to my husband and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, a baby, a baby,'” Daniela Fedele told KHOU. “And then my husband [says] like, ‘Call 911, call 911,’ and that’s what we did.”

“Once my husband went ahead and picked up the baby, he found the nearest, like tree, right there at the house down the street. He found a little shade,” she added. “I was shocked, I was mad, I was upset,” she said of finding the baby girl alone. “You can drop it off at a fire station, a police station, a hospital, I don’t know… but don’t leave the baby.”

The couple waited until the cops arrived, and then handed the baby over to them. The child was taken to a local hospital and is now listed as being in good condition, according to police.

Neither the baby’s mother nor the man who dumped it has been identified. Garcia said Fedele and her husband were “a blessing” for saving the infant.