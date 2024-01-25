Mississippi mom brings baby to Walmart draped only in diaper in sub-zero temperatures, employee who confronted her fired

Shoppers were horrified when they saw a mother in Mississippi had brought her toddler to Walmart, dressing him only in a diaper and nothing else in sub-zero temperatures. The boy sat in the shopping trolley in the Jackson store, shivering, during last week’s winter storm. Temperatures were 37F that day. Shoppers were horrified when they saw a mother in Mississippi had brought her toddler to Walmart, dressing him only in a diaper and nothing else in sub-zero temperatures (Fee Nicole/Facebook)

Many people confronted the mom, including Walmart worker Felicia Nicole, who said she was sacked after posting a video of the incident online. The woman said she saw the child only wearing a diaper – no shirt, socks, or shoes.

Before her video began, she said, another shopper draped a black jacket over the child. “What's wrong with you?” a man asks in the video as the mom tosses items from the shelves in the trolley next to her son. The woman asks the man to lower his voice before walking away.

When the shoppers say someone should call the police, the mom responds that cops had been called on her twice before. “As long as you got hot water, fire extinguisher…,” she said, dramatically pausing.

“When you come in the store fully dressed and your baby's not…,” Felicia says. “How many kids you got?” the mom asked, and Felicia replies she has one.

The video later shows a kind old woman dressing the child in a long-sleeved shirt and pants she bought for him. The mom simply stands, checking her phone.

Felicia later confirmed on TokTok that the police had been called. “Yes, we did call the police. I mean, why wouldn't we? Why wouldn't we?” she said.

“When you see a child that's being neglected, don't have on any clothes, just a diaper, no shoes, no socks, no shirt, no nothing. So why wouldn't we call the police?” she added. Felicia added that she had a child who had died.

Felicia said that her manager ordered her to take down the videos, which she did. However, she was eventually fired. She posted about the same on Facebook.

“I took it upon myself to record it for the child sake. No I wasn't thinking about the consequences at the time, At that time my main focus was on that innocent poor child, and to get him some help,” she said. “Now I'm jobless because I was only trying to help and save that baby life.”