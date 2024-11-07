Kamala vows to ‘never give up the fight’ in fiery statement after electoral loss: ‘Not a time to throw up our hands’

Following her electoral loss, Kamala Harris expressed her “gratitude” to voters and vowed to “never give up the fight” in a fiery statement. Taking to X, Harris wrote, “My heart is full today—full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve.” Harris asserted that even though this is not the outcome of the election her voters wanted, “the light of America's promise will always burn bright.” Kamala Harris vows to ‘never give up the fight’ in fiery statement after electoral loss (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

‘That is a fight I will never give up’

“In our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president or party, but to the Constitution of the United States, and to our conscience and our God. My allegiance to all three is why I am here to say, while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign: The fight for freedom, for opportunity, and for fairness and the dignity of all people,” Harris wrote.

She continued in the thread, “Ours is a fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation. The ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up. I will never give up the fight for a future where Americans can pursue their dreams, ambitions, and aspirations.”

Harris then promised that she would “never give up the fight for a future where women have the freedom to make decisions of their own body, and not have their government telling them what to do” and vowed to “fight to protect our schools and our streets from gun violence.” “We will never give up the fight for rule of law, equal justice, and for the sacred idea that every one of us, no matter who we are or where we start out, has certain fundamental rights and freedoms that must be respected and upheld,” she added.

Harris stressed that “this is a time to organize, mobilize, and stay engaged for the sake of freedom, justice, and the future that we all know we can build together,” and not to “throw up our hands.” “I started out as a prosecutor. Throughout my career, I saw people at some of the worst times in their lives—people who suffered great pain, yet found within themselves the strength to take a stand. Let their courage be our inspiration. Let their determination be our charge,” she said.

She continued, “There is an adage: Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time. For the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. But, America, if it is: Let us fill the sky with the light of a billion brilliant stars.”

Harris concluded by saying, “May the light of optimism, faith, truth, and service guide us—even in the face of setbacks—toward the extraordinary promise of the United States of America. May God bless you, and may God bless the United States of America. I thank you all.”

Harris also said that she has spoken to president-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on winning the election. She promised to engage in “a peaceful transfer of power.”