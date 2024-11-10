Trump shockingly removes two key MAGA figures from new cabinet: ‘I won’t invite…’

Donald Trump announced Saturday night that two key MAGA figures—Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo—won’t be joining his new administration when he returns to the White House in 2025. Taking to Truth Social, the 47th President of the United States shared his decision, saying he won’t be inviting the former UN ambassador who once fiercely competed against him for the GOP nomination, or Pompeo, who many MAGA supporters felt didn’t always have his back. Republican then-presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event at Dorton Arena, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. November 4, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump removes Nikki Haley, and Mike Pompeo from future administration

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump who oddly maintained silence on his highly active Truth Social posted on Saturday. The Republican leader set to take over the White House for the second time added, “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump defeated his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, on November 5, making him the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland, who was elected in 1884 and 1892. The win came amid his ongoing criminal trials and legal battles.

Nikki Haley and Donald Trump’s rocky history

Trump's decision to leave Haley out of his administration, despite her support for the GOP nominee, likely stems from her mixed history with him. The 52-year-old ran against Trump in the GOP primary but dropped out in March.

During the campaign, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations was openly critical of the 45th US president. However, just days before the election, Haley attempted to backtrack in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, acknowledging that Trump was "clearly the better choice" over Harris.

"I don’t agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time," Haley wrote. “But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call.”

Mike Pompeo, the former Director of the CIA under Donald Trump's administration from 2017 to 2018, publicly endorsed Trump for the upcoming election. However, his support has faced criticism from some MAGA supporters, who felt he didn't speak out strongly enough in favour of the newly elected. Pompeo also drew criticism from Republicans for his support of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump over the alleged possession of classified documents. However, he reaffirmed his support for Trump by signing an open letter, which was backed by over 400 signatories.

"From a world at peace under President Trump, we are closer to a third world war than ever before under the Biden-Harris Administration," the letter released in October stated, according to Fox. "With multiple escalating wars around the world, an open border that allows terrorists to flood into the American homeland, and malign actors like China operating unabated, U.S. national security has been profoundly damaged by the failed policies of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden."