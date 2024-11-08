Queen Elizabeth's wedding cake slice sold for 2 lakh, almost 80 years after it was made

A 77-year-old slice of cake was sold for ₹2.36 lakh ($2,800) in Scotland. If you're wondering why the price for an almost 80-year-old inedible piece of cake was so high, here's the answer: The cake was served at UK's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s wedding on November 20, 1947. The 200-kg cake was served at UK's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s wedding on November 20, 1947.(Reeman Dansie)

Almost eight decades later, the neatly-wrapped cake survived the test of time in a small box embossed with the silver insignia of a then-Princess Elizabeth stamped on it.

The box was sent from Buckingham Palace to the housekeeper at Holyrood House in Edinburgh, Marion Polson, as a gift from the royal couple after their lavish wedding.

Take a look at the grand cake here:

Along with the cake, the late queen also wrote a letter to Polson thanking her for "a delightful wedding present.”

“We are both enchanted with the dessert service; the different flowers and the beautiful colouring will, I know, be greatly admired by all who see it,” it read.

While it is not known what the gift was, the queen said the couple will use it "constantly, and whenever we shall think of the kindness and good wishes for our happiness which it represents.”

The slice of cake belongs to Elizabeth and Philip’s extravagant wedding cake which was a staggering nine-foot tall creation, which weighed over 200 kg.

Over 2,000 slices were cut from the cake for the wedding guests and the rest of the cake was sent to charities and other organisations. Interestingly, one tier of the cake was kept for Prince Charles’ christening.

Slices of the decades old royal cake have been sold before. One of them fetched $2,300 in 2013. Similarly, part of the cake served at King Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding sold for $2,565 at an auction in 2021.