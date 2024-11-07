Prince William confirms Kate Middleton is 'doing really well'

Kate Middleton is making significant progress in her recovery from an undisclosed form of cancer, according to her husband, Prince William. At the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in South Africa, William provided a health update, saying in an interview with Sky News that the former Kate Middleton is “doing really well.” Reflecting on her resilience, William said, “She’s been amazing this whole year. I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success,” acknowledging Catherine’s ongoing support for his work despite her own health challenges. Kate Middleton and Prince William are debating who should click Prince Louis’ birthday photo (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Princess Catherine first publicly shared her cancer diagnosis in March after an extended absence from public appearances and royal duties. In a video announcement, she revealed that she learned of her condition following “major abdominal surgery” in January. Catherine explained she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy and expressed hope for a full recovery. Her decision to step back from her royal duties was widely speculated upon until the announcement, which confirmed that her focus had been on her health and recovery.

During her announcement, Catherine opened up about the difficulty of sharing the diagnosis with her three children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte. She and William worked together to explain her condition “in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.” The royal couple prioritized their children’s understanding and comfort, ensuring they were kept informed in an age-appropriate way throughout her recovery process.

By September, Princess Catherine shared encouraging news: she had completed her chemotherapy treatments. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), she described the past nine months as “incredibly tough for us as a family.” Reflecting on the rapid changes that came with her diagnosis, she stated, “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.” She also announced her intention to resume her royal duties, including public engagements, as her recovery continued.

Meanwhile, at the Earthshot Prize Awards, Prince William addressed critical environmental issues, emphasizing the importance of conservation. Speaking on the detrimental effects of wildlife trade and exploitation, William celebrated the accomplishments of the Earthshot Prize honorees who are making strides toward resolving environmental crises. “What happens over the next five years … is crucial for the future of life on Earth,” he said. “The urgency is palpable as entire parts of the species chain are being removed. As we look to 2030 and beyond, we have the power and opportunity to change the trajectory.”