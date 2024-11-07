Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘unhappy’ with Donald Trump’s win? Here’s why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their opinions about President-elect Donald Trump back in 2016, and while they did not officially endorse any candidate in the 2024 US election, it was widely believed they leaned toward the Democratic Party. Markle, as a US citizen, is reportedly unhappy with Trump’s re-election. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(via REUTERS)

Ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex encouraged their followers to vote but refrained from endorsing either Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump. This has sparked speculation online about why they chose not to support any candidate.

Despite the election results being nearly finalised, with Trump set to replace Joe Biden on January 20, 2025, the couple has yet to publicly comment on the outcome.

In a Time 100 video message, Meghan Markle described the presidential race as the “most important election of our lifetime,” urging Americans to exercise their right to vote.

Prince Harry, who isn’t a US citizen, mentioned that he wouldn't be able to vote in the 2024 election, adding that he has never voted in the UK due to the royal family's tradition of political neutrality.

Ahead of the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in a video message encouraging Americans to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity." While they did not explicitly name a candidate, this was widely seen as supporting the Democrats.

Their video sparked criticism, with accusations that it violated UK protocol requiring political neutrality from working royals, as reported by The Guardian. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had already stepped down from their senior royal roles by then.

Earlier this year, Trump commented on Harry’s move to California, stating that the Biden administration had been “too gracious” with him. "I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump told The Express. He also threatened to deport Harry during his second term.

Back in 2020, when Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles, Trump remarked that they should “pay” for their own security. After Meghan encouraged Americans to vote for Joe Biden, Trump added, “I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry; he’s going to need it.”

Through their charitable organization, the Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said, "Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters."

Visa row

The Republican leader, along with other party members, has openly criticised Prince Harry amid a contentious visa dispute, suggesting that the Biden administration has been “too gracious” to him since his move to the US. Some royal watchers believe Harry and Meghan’s recent home purchase in Portugal could serve as a “backup” plan should further visa issues arise.

The controversy surrounding Harry’s visa status intensified earlier this year after he detailed his drug use in his memoir Spare, admitting to using substances like marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told Express UK, “I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Trump suddenly said: Right, I’m sending Prince Harry out of this country. I think it’s very wise to take all the possibilities into account [and consider living elsewhere]. From an outsider’s perspective, having a backup plan makes perfect sense.”