Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight: When and how to watch the much-awaited fight

The much-anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been rescheduled for a new date. The first bout was to happen on July 20, however, a flight scare experienced by Tyson while he was travelling from Miami to Los Angeles delayed the schedule. After the flight scare on May 26, the boxer required medical attention and to rest. He was also advised not to train for a few weeks. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight rescheduled for Friday, November 15. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The statement read, “During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” as reported by ESPN.

Tyson vs Paul fight card: When and how to watch

The fight is rescheduled for Friday, November 15 and will be available to stream on Netflix. The epic fight will begin at 8 pm ET. The first round of the fight card will include the top two best women boxers, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the undisputed junior welterweight title. Also on the card, former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will fight ex-UFC fighter Darren Till, who is making his boxing debut in a six-round light heavyweight bout.

Breakdown of the main card for the event

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul - 8 rounds, heavyweights

A highly anticipated match between the legendary Mike Tyson and social media star Jake Paul.

(Title fight)Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano - 10 rounds for Taylor's undisputed women's junior welterweight title

A major women’s boxing match where Katie Taylor defends her title against Amanda Serrano.

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes - 6 rounds, middleweights

A 6-round fight between middleweights Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes.

(Title fight) Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos - 12 rounds for Barrios' WBC welterweight title

A title fight where Mario Barrios defends his WBC welterweight championship against Abel Ramos.

(Title Fight) Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool - 10 rounds for the vacant WBO women's super middleweight title

A title fight for the vacant WBO women's super middleweight championship between Shadasia Green and Melinda Watpool.

Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell - 8 rounds, featherweights

A match between featherweights Bruce Carrington and Dana Coolwell.

Lucas Bahdi vs. Corey Marksman - 10 rounds, lightweights

A 10-round lightweight bout between Lucas Bahdi and Corey Marksman.