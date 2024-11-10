'Friction' between Trump and Elon Musk following the former's electoral win, predicts CNN journalist

A tech journalist predicted that there will be tensions between Donald Trump and Elon Musk following the former’s win at the general elections. The journalist at CNN compared their clash to the one in the cult classic movie, Highlander. Kara Swisher said on The Chris Wallace Show that she believes Trump will become "irritated" by Musk's need for attention. Kara Swisher foresees a clash between Donald Trump and Elon Musk after Trump's election, comparing it to Highlander. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Russian TV airs Melania Trump's nude photos on prime time after Donald wins election

CNN journalist predicts tensions between Trump and Musk

Swisher said, “I will repeat what I said about Elon Musk and Trump. One of my favorite moves is Highlander and there can be only one and that will be Trump. We will see what happens in the wake of that.” This was followed by an Axios report which claimed Musk was part of a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The journalist described the report as “insane”.

Chris Wallace compared Musk's relationship with Trump to that of latter and Steve Bannon. He referenced a Time magazine cover featuring Bannon shortly after Trump's 2016 victory, suggesting a similar dynamic of influential figures vying for attention and influence in Trump's orbit. Wallace said, “I remember thinking, the boss is not going to like that.”

Swisher replied. “And in comparison for the need for attention between Bannon and Musk, Bannon looks like a kitty cat. Elon needs a lot of attention and Trump will be irritated by that,” as reported by Daily Express US.

The Highlander reference was taken from Christopher Lambert's led film released in 1986. His character Connor MacLeod battled fellow immortal Kurgan in a fight where "there can be only one."

Also Read: Blame Game: Pelosi suggests Harris may have won if Biden had ‘gotten out sooner’

Swisher’s other prediction

The CNN contributor also predicted that Musk’s X platform and Trump’s Truth Social platform will eventually merge. The industry observers also highlighted that sharing the spotlight has not been any of the two’s strengths in the past. If confirmed, Musk's recent involvement in high-level diplomatic communications would be unprecedented, marking a significant departure from the usual practice where such roles are reserved for government officials and diplomats.