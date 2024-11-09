Blame Game: Pelosi suggests Harris may have won if Biden had ‘gotten out sooner’

The Democrats are pointing fingers among themselves after Donald Trump won his re-election bid Tuesday. Speaking to the New York Times, Nancy Pelosi blamed Joe Biden for Kamala Harris' loss to her Republican rival. The former House speaker claimed that the outcome of the race would have been different had the president abandoned his campaign “sooner.” Nancy Pelosi blames Joe Biden for Kamala Harris' loss on Tuesday (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” Pelosi said during an interview with Lulu Garcia-Navarro for the outlet's podcast. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” the 84-year-old representative said.

Earlier this year, Biden announced his decision to drop out of the race after being pressured by the Democrats. His party began losing confidence in him after a series of on-air gaffes. Following the CNN debate debacle, which saw the president stumbling upon his words, the speculations about his exit grew intense, with him finally dropping out in July.

“And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward,” added Pelosi, who reportedly formed a coup of fellow Democrats to push Biden to exit the race. (Read More: Nancy Pelosi reportedly played a major role in Biden's exit from 2024 race) “But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen,” she added.

Pelosi continued to say, “We live with what happened,” adding, “And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.” She further said that cultural issues played a significant role in Harris' loss among the working class.

“Guns, God and gays — that’s the way they say it. Guns, that’s an issue; gays, that’s an issue, and now they’re making the trans issue such an important issue in their priorities; and in certain communities, what they call God, what we call a woman’s right to choose,” she said.