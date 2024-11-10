Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team denies claims of a second victim in his alleged sex trafficking case

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal team have slammed all the claims of a second victim in his alleged ex-traffic operation. In September, he was arrested in New York and has been lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre of Brooklyn. Recently, the disgraced mogul arrived at the was denied bail along with a $50 million package as he awaits the trial date scheduled for May 6. Diddy’s lawyers refute claims of a second victim in his sex trafficking case, asserting the initial victim, believed to be Cassie Ventura, is extorting him. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Prince Harry's memoir recounts his encounter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is awaiting his trial in jail

Diddy’s attorney denies government claims

The Mogul’s legal team denied claims made by the government of a second victim amid his sex operation charge, as reported by TMZ based on the documents they obtained on Friday. The original indictment mentioned the unnamed victim who is believed to be his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Diddy was in a relationship with her from 2007 to 2018.

She was the first one to file a case against Didd, accusing him of rape and abuse through the years. However, that case was settled within a day in a settlement and its details are still a secret.

His attorneys further stated that the second victim's claims are not true and the woman is “not a victim at all”. In the legal documents, Diddy's lawyers argue that the rapper never tried to contact the second alleged victim, and they claim the government misled the court during his first bail hearing.

The lawyers also suggest that the first victim, referred to as "Victim 1," is likely Cassie, Diddy's ex. They say Diddy and Cassie had an 11-year relationship, and her allegations are part of the sex trafficking case.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez holds hands with her hunky bodyguard before discussing ‘challenges’ amid Ben Affleck divorce

Diddy’s attorney on Victim 1

Diddy’s legal team accused Victim 1 of extortion as they asked for $30 million to buy the rights to expose the details of their relationship in a tell-tale book. On Friday, they filed a new course of action to get him out of jail but went in vain for the third time.

According to the reports by TMZ, the request came right after he heard his children’s voices. Diddy’s attorney proposed a bail plan that includes a $50 million bond and 24-hour surveillance. This is to make sure he doesn't try to escape the country or influence any witnesses, as reported by Daily Mail.