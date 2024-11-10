Prince Harry's memoir recounts his encounter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is awaiting his trial in jail

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released in 2023 and detailed his royal life, including his encounter with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The account resurfaced in the memoir after the mogul was arrested in Manhattan, New York, following several lawsuits filed against him. Diddy is lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial on May 6, 2024. Prince Harry's Spare details his royal experiences, including a concert for Princess Diana with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.(Getty Images)

Prince Harry’s encounter with Diddy

Prince Harry and his elder brother, Prince William met the disgraced for the first time at a benefit concert. It was organised to honour their late mother, Princess Diana, in July 2007. He wrote in his memoir, “To mark the tenth anniversary of our mother's death. Willy and I organized a concert in her honour. The proceeds would go to her favourite charities, and to a new charity I'd just launched-Sentebale,” as reported by Daily Express US.

Additionally, he noted, that Harry and William were focused on the business while planning out the details of the concert. The event would have been Princess Diana’s 45th birthday and her tenth death anniversary.

Harry stated, “The venue had to be big enough (Wembley Stadium) and the tickets had to be priced right (forty-five pounds) and the entertainers had to be A-list (Elton John, Duran Duran, P. Diddy).”

Prince Harry mentioned in the lawsuit

Diddy was slapped with a string of charges and his mansion in Miami was raided which unearthed 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants at his home. During the same time when the raids were conducted, Harry was mentioned in one of the lawsuits for Diddy filed by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.

The $30 million lawsuit claimed that Diddy used his association with celebrities, including Harry, to gain legitimacy. Although Harry's name appeared in the lawsuit, he has not been charged with any wrongdoing. Recently, the moul requested bail for the third time but was denied.