Yellowstone season 5 Part 2: How to watch for free; time, TV, live streaming details, date, and more

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 has finally arrived, answering the burning question fans have had since Kevin Costner’s exit from the show: how will the series handle the departure of its star and the fate of John Dutton? After nearly two years of anticipation, the popular neo-western drama returned on Paramount Network on Sunday and is scheduled to continue until December 15. The Dutton family saga resumes on November 10 with Yellowstone's final Season 5 episodes. (Paramount)

As the show kicks off its final episodes, fans are eager to know how they can watch the latest installment of the popular Taylor Sheridan masterpiece. Here's everything you need to know about catching "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2, from its air times to streaming options.

Yellowstone season 5 Part 2 How and Where to watch

Fans can tune in to Paramount Network or CBS to catch the latest episodes. For those who prefer streaming, live TV streaming services like Philo and DIRECTV Stream offer the opportunity to watch the show live. However, on-demand options are available on Prime Video for those who miss a live airing.

Yellowstone will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on Nov. 10, in the U.K. on Nov. 11, and will be available in Latin America, Brazil, and France at later dates, according to USA Today.

And for those outside the U.S. or in regions where Yellowstone isn't available, a VPN allows you to bypass geo-restrictions and access the series on your usual streaming platforms, no matter where you are. (Using a VPN may be banned or illegal in some countries. Be sure to check local regulations before using a VPN to stream content.)

Is Yellowstone season 5 Part 2 available on Paramount +?

If you're looking to stream the Yellowstone premiere, you'll need to know that it won’t be available on Paramount+—the platform confirmed that the episode won't be offered on any of their subscription plans. But, you can watch the premiere through the Paramount Network's website or app.

Yellowstone season 5 Part 2 release date and schedule

The new episode of Yellowstone premiered on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network. CBS also aired the premiere at 10 p.m. ET. The show has 6 new episodes in its kitty which will stream every Sunday till December 15.

Is Kevin Costner in Yellowstone season 5 Part 2?

Kevin Costner earlier confirmed that he will not be returning for the current season. Earlier this year, he took to Instagram to announce his departure, coinciding with the Paramount Network's announcement of the show's return date.

In a recent interview with USA TODAY, Costner expressed fatigue from constantly being asked about his potential return, a question that dominated almost every interview he had during the promotional tour for his Western film series, Horizon. "Simply with all the questions that were being asked about ‘Yellowstone’, the longer I thought about that ... I just wanted to say that this is a stepping-off point," said Costner. "Whatever I'd hoped for maybe was not in the cards. I don't want to keep saying, 'Yeah, I hope I can do it.' That's drifted to a place that I don't think is realistic anymore,” he added.