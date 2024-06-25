Kevin Costner explains why exactly he is leaving Yellowstone behind

Kevin Costner has recently opened up about his decision to confirm his departure from Taylor Sheridan’s hit Western series, Yellowstone. US actor Kevin Costner signs for his fans as he attends the US premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1" at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, June 24, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

While promoting his upcoming film, Horizon: An American Saga, Costner shared why exactly he felt now to leave the Yellowlife behind.

Costner, known for his role as John Dutton in the popular series, announced last Thursday that he would not be returning for the final episodes, which are set to air on November 10.

Costner will not be there to conclude Yellowstone

“I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5 or into the future,” he stated.

This came shortly after Paramount Network revealed the premiere date for the final series, amid growing speculation whether Costner will return to conclude the series or not.

Costner told The Hollywood Reporter that the decision to leave Yellowstone was not difficult. “It wasn’t tough,” he said.

“It was a necessary decision to say, ‘Hey, okay I don’t want to really talk about this anymore. It’s time to move on.’”

Costner left Yellowstone because he ‘doesn’t need drama’

Costner further explained, “I gave this thing five seasons.”

“I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away]. The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them.”

Costner shared his enthusiasm for his next project, a large-scale, independently financed three-part Western epic. The first film, Horizon: Chapter 1, is set to be released on June 28, followed by Chapter 2 on August 16. Costner has plans for two more films in the series and has already begun filming Chapter 3, though he acknowledges the need for additional funds.

“I owe the fans the best movie I can make,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“If I give up movies and don’t want to make anymore, that’s my business. But if I choose to make movies, I have the fans right on my shoulder.”

Costner also expressed his thoughts on why Yellowstone fans might appreciate Horizon, stating, “Well, I’m not saying they are [going to like it], but I’m saying I think if I like it, I think they will like it.”