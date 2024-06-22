Yellowstone returns this November, will Kevin Costner be there?

Kevin Costner has delivered his final words that he is done with Taylor Sheridan’s hit Western series, Yellowstone. This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from "Yellowstone." The popular Paramount network drama “Yellowstone” will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season. (Paramount Network via AP)(AP)

On one hand, the show is officially returning later this year on November 10, 2024. But, the excitement is dampened by the disappointing news from Costner, who donned the role of fan0favourite patriarch John Dutton.

Costner will not be there to conclude Yellowstone

Costner has been quite vocal about his side of the ongoing drama with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Recently, Costner took to Instagram to confirm his absence from the upcoming episodes. He stated, “An update for you guys. I’ll see you at the movies,” and then went on saying, “I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5 or into the future.”

The 1992 Bodyguard star agreed the hit western drama “was something that really changed me.”

“I loved it and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning. I love the relationships that I’ve been able to develop. And I’ll see you at the movies,” he said.

Costner's departure comes after much speculation and a lengthy period of contract disputes with Paramount. He revealed that one of the major points of contention was his desire to have the final say in how his character’s story would end.

Notably, the 69-year-old veteran actor's contract reportedly included terms for payment for potential seasons 6 and 7 of Yellowstone, which Paramount ultimately decided to forego when they announced that the series would conclude with season 5.

Costner told People he would only return if he “agreed with how it was being done.”

While pouring his frustration over Paramount, Costner said, “I have taken a beating from those fucking guys … I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong.”

Costner also mentioned his new film, Horizon: An American Saga, which he left the Yellowstone set to promote. The film will hit theatres next weekend.