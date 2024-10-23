Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: Release date, when and how to watch the Dutton family saga

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is finally set to return next month after a nearly two-year hiatus. On Sunday, November 10, the Dutton family saga will continue with the final episodes of Season 5, marking the series' bittersweet end. The good news for fans? New episodes will air on both Paramount Network and CBS, making it easier for those without cable to catch the show each Sunday. The Dutton family saga resumes on November 10 with Yellowstone's final Season 5 episodes. (Paramount)

While Kevin Costner makes a brief appearance in the trailer for the second half of Season 5, the actor has confirmed that his character, John Dutton, will not return in the series’ final episodes. “I just wanted to let you know I won't be returning,” Costner told USA Today.

For those interested in a full recap, it's the perfect time to rewatch Yellowstone from the very beginning, even going as far back as the prequel series, 1883.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Yellowstone:

When does Yellowstone return?

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 10, at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

There are just six episodes remaining in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, bringing the total number of episodes for Season 5 to 14.

Yellowstone Season 5 cast

While Costner won’t be back as John Dutton, several core characters will return for the final episodes. This includes Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton, and Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater. Additionally, Brecken Merrill, Finn Little, Josh Lucas (as young John Dutton), Jacki Weaver, Mo Brings Plenty, and Wendy Moniz will all reprise their roles.

What channel is Yellowstone on now?

Yellowstone will be available on both Paramount Network and CBS for the first time. New episodes of Season 5 will debut on Paramount Network and will then air two hours later on CBS.

How to watch Yellowstone on OTTs

Paramount+ offers two subscription options: an $8 per month ad-supported plan and a $14 per month premium plan, which is ad-free and includes Showtime as well as live access to your local CBS channel. Paramount+ also features the Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923.

Philo is another option that also includes Paramount Network in its package of over 90 live channels and currently offers Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1 as part of its 50,000-title library. Philo’s service starts at $25 per month, and includes other popular channels like Discovery, Nickelodeon, AMC, Lifetime, and MTV.