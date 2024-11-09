Sean 'Diddy' Combs is not alone, former Playboy model claims there are a lot of people like him in Hollywood

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is in deep legal trouble, including serious sex trafficking charges. Now, a former model has come out to mention that there are "a lot of other people" like the disgraced music mogul in the entertainment industry. Also read: Jennifer Lopez's former staffer cites singer's relation with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterize him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims. (AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

Playboy model gives warning

According to The Mirror, Precious Muir, a former Playboy Bunny who attended parties hosted by Diddy, has claimed that there is a presence of a similar pattern of manipulative behaviour in showbiz.

“I felt like the industry has a lot of people like this and it's not just Diddy. So as much as Diddy is the King of parties and he's also said, 'There's no party like a Diddy party,' there are a lot of other people in the industry that are very similar to him," she said.

She added, “He has learned this behaviour from somebody else and that is what I really want to stress to people. Somebody has shown him this lifestyle and he has basically taken that lifestyle and took it to a place of no return."

The former model also claimed there is “a formula amongst the entertainment industry” where powerful people find ways to abuse women and young men, She alleged that “there's drugs, manipulation and all sorts of abuse involved.”

She shared that people are scared to open up about it for the sake of their careers. While the model claimed there is a similar pattern, she did not accuse anyone of any wrongdoings.

The allegations

The disgraced music mogul is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, facing charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees, while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

He is also facing multiple civil lawsuits filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee. These lawsuits allege rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault, which the Bad Boy Records founder has also denied. Diddy has been awaiting a May 5 trial at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn.