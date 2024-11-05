'I did this to you': Man claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped him at a sex party, rapper calls them 'ludicrous allegations'

Disgraced rapper and music mogul Sean Combs, aka Diddy, is fighting several lawsuits of sexual assault and trafficking. Now, a report has emerged of a new lawsuit wherein a former inmate has claimed he was sexually assaulted by Diddy way back in 1997. InTouch Weekly has accessed records of Diddy's response to these allegations to the court. (Also read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had attendees sign NDAs before freak offs: Report) Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The lawsuit against Diddy

According to reports, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith had filed a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he had sexually assaulted him at one of his sex parties in 1997. Derrick claimed that he worked as a bartender in Detroit when he met Diddy, who invited him to a sex party at a hotel. He claims the rapper gave him something to drink and 'added a little something' to it, after which he fell asleep. Derrick claims he woke up to Diddy having sex with a woman next to him, and the rapper told him, “I did this to you too!”

His lawsuit claims that Diddy conspired with the US government to cover up his crimes. Derrick is seeking $400 million in damages from Diddy in the lawsuit.

Diddy's response to rape allegations

However, court documents obtained by InTouch show that Diddy denies the allegations. The 54-year-old and his legal team claim that Derrick is a serial pro se litigant. which means he routinely files lawsuits. Diddy dismisses the charges against him as “ludicrous allegations.” Diddy’s attorney said, “Incredibly, in two different complaints filed in two different courts, [Derrick] alleges that this purported assault occurred in two different counties on the same day.” Diddy's legal team also argues that the statute of limitations for the alleged crime expired in 2000, which makes the lawsuit 'frivolous'.

Diddy is currently behind bars. He was arrested on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The rapper has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to begin next year.