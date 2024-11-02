Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had attendees sign NDAs before freak offs: Report

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ freak-off attendees were not permitted to share the inside details of the parties with anyone else. The disgraced mogul ensured that the attendees abide by this by getting them to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). TMZ obtained a standard NDA related to Diddy which he used to get signed by those who were present at his freak-offs. He is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre of Brooklyn as he awaits his trial scheduled for May 5, 2025. Diddy enforced strict confidentiality at his freak-off parties by having attendees sign NDAs. Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Diddy’s freak-off NDA instructions for signees

The documents for the freak-offs were reportedly a standard NDA which was to ensure that the signees were legally bound from sharing any information with the outside world. According to the media outlet, the signees were not allowed to share the details related to Diddy with anyone including their family members, current or former partners, spouses, friends, business partners or colleagues.

The NDA also refrained the signees from clicking or sharing photographs and/or capturing videos and recording or having another person do the same until they had written consent from Diddy. The document also detailed specific names of social media sites where the signees could not post pictures without the signatures of Diddy.

In addition, attendees could not give interviews, write books or disseminate information or details in any other form about Diddy or his parties without his written approval.

NDAs’ validation period

Given the NDAs were of the standard level, the gist of it all was that no information about the Bad Boy Records owner or his freak-offs was allowed to be shared with the world without prior approval from him. The NDAs are valid up until 20 years after the artist’s last breath or up to 70 years, whichever is longer. While the length of this paperwork varies from agreement to agreement, Diddy’s NDAs are on the longer side, as reported by TMZ.